Apr 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 51,965.76 million rupees Open interest* : 791,880 Total Traded Quantity : 825,116 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.6025 83.6500 83.3075 83.3500 48409 3403.81 40780 6766 EURINR 28-May-14 84.0600 84.0975 83.7600 83.7950 10929 204.43 2436 442 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.4000 84.4500 84.2150 84.2200 959 8.18 97 30 EURINR 28-Jan-15 87.4025 87.4025 87.4025 87.4025 12 0.26 3 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.1550 101.3800 100.7000 101.0000 23938 2451.37 24274 5419 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.5725 101.6600 101.2775 101.5375 4630 213.28 2101 348 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.1000 102.2100 101.8700 102.1500 547 2.25 22 14 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.7500 102.7500 102.7500 102.7500 72 0.31 3 3 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.7000 59.7450 59.2000 59.2900 9639 1327.27 22358 3657 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.9900 59.9900 59.5550 59.6400 1924 55.51 930 177 JPYINR 27-Mar-15 64.9000 64.9000 64.9000 64.9000 1 0.06 1 1 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.5250 60.5775 60.3800 60.4150 453178 41773.82 690797 37056 USDINR 28-May-14 60.8975 60.9400 60.7500 60.7825 137367 1522.20 25025 1397 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.1675 61.2700 61.1125 61.1425 37049 527.18 8619 317 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.5225 61.6325 61.4800 61.5000 20427 186.23 3026 144 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.9200 61.9550 61.8325 61.8525 14439 85.05 1374 52 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.2300 62.3300 62.2025 62.2150 14214 76.95 1236 66 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.5500 62.7000 62.5200 62.5500 3135 119.91 1914 51 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.0000 64.0000 63.8000 63.8000 9655 5.44 85 4 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.2500 64.2500 64.2500 64.2500 1356 2.25 35 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)