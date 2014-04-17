Apr 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 50,659.61 million rupees Open interest* : 821,523 Total Traded Quantity : 806,101 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.5825 83.8300 83.5150 83.7525 48961 2042.79 24405 4789 EURINR 28-May-14 83.9775 84.2525 83.9600 84.1850 13013 312.64 3715 508 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.4500 84.6800 84.4500 84.5675 1066 9.64 114 31 EURINR 28-Jan-15 87.6200 87.6200 87.6200 87.6200 17 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.6975 101.9125 101.4525 101.5525 23715 2691.03 26464 5831 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.1500 102.4125 101.9750 102.0575 6919 370.75 3628 684 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.6825 102.9525 102.5725 102.5975 627 15.72 153 40 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.3000 103.4000 103.2000 103.2000 80 0.52 5 4 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.7500 104.0000 103.7500 104.0000 10 0.73 7 3 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.1925 59.4250 59.1300 59.1850 9152 983.30 16587 3446 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.5150 59.7350 59.4750 59.5100 1779 31.12 522 170 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.4450 60.5900 60.3150 60.4475 452394 41262.06 682299 37001 USDINR 28-May-14 60.8100 60.9350 60.7050 60.7850 156088 2383.07 39175 2334 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.0975 61.2900 61.0650 61.1475 39202 186.69 3051 202 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.4900 61.6675 61.4875 61.5200 21663 227.61 3696 187 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.8025 62.0100 61.8025 61.8825 15457 58.47 944 51 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.2575 62.3800 62.2050 62.2400 14871 63.83 1024 40 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.6625 62.6700 62.5575 62.6000 3134 15.21 243 10 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.9050 63.0000 62.9050 62.9500 2358 1.07 17 8 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.9000 64.0200 63.8650 63.9850 9655 1.28 20 5 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.1525 64.3325 64.1025 64.3325 1362 1.99 31 7 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)