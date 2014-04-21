Apr 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 51,852.51 million rupees Open interest* : 877,917 Total Traded Quantity : 822,824 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.4925 83.7825 83.3650 83.6825 45347 2340.74 28019 4683 EURINR 28-May-14 83.8500 84.2000 83.8000 84.1125 16030 749.87 8927 932 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.3125 84.5700 84.3000 84.5425 1185 11.91 141 33 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.4350 101.8800 101.3400 101.7525 25144 2519.92 24807 5419 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.9500 102.4000 101.8650 102.2250 8422 426.00 4172 609 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.4700 102.7500 102.4600 102.7125 678 5.64 55 22 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.1500 103.3000 103.1500 103.2750 94 1.55 15 6 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.0150 59.1225 58.8475 59.0625 8351 763.10 12946 2984 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.2875 59.4200 59.1800 59.3700 1823 27.56 465 174 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.5500 60.6500 60.3700 60.5925 454504 38234.16 632189 29789 USDINR 28-May-14 60.7800 60.9900 60.7225 60.9225 195980 5699.72 93721 3913 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.1250 61.3400 61.0750 61.2800 42729 374.69 6125 345 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.4600 61.7000 61.4600 61.6475 22250 235.98 3834 146 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.8175 62.0325 61.8000 62.0175 17297 169.93 2742 75 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.1700 62.4100 62.1700 62.3900 16492 228.49 3668 120 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.5500 62.7000 62.5500 62.6875 3340 24.12 385 14 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.9000 63.0800 62.8500 63.0800 2456 6.48 103 8 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.2000 63.4000 63.2000 63.4000 2127 5.19 82 7 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.5000 63.7500 63.5000 63.7500 2476 3.31 52 3 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.9000 64.1300 63.8925 64.1200 9660 12.82 200 20 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.2000 64.4000 64.1000 64.3975 1532 11.33 176 17 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)