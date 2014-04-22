Apr 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 75,194.26 million rupees Open interest* : 895,916 Total Traded Quantity : 1,173,568 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.7650 84.1525 83.7075 84.1150 39194 4002.88 47692 7654 EURINR 28-May-14 84.2000 84.6100 84.1550 84.5450 22391 1484.13 17590 1522 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.6700 85.0000 84.6000 84.9800 1764 65.56 774 97 EURINR 28-Jul-14 85.1000 85.4000 85.1000 85.4000 140 1.11 13 2 EURINR 28-Jan-15 87.7500 87.7500 87.7500 87.7500 27 0.88 10 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.8500 102.4750 101.8500 102.4150 21517 4000.60 39154 8946 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.5000 103.0025 102.4400 102.9675 13675 1427.77 13904 2087 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.0000 103.5000 102.9700 103.5000 899 38.03 368 79 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.6300 104.0000 103.4900 104.0000 160 7.48 72 16 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 104.0000 104.5000 104.0000 104.5000 16 0.94 9 5 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.0900 59.4450 59.0900 59.3750 9663 1153.90 19459 4234 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.4025 59.7500 59.4025 59.6925 2242 80.04 1342 357 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 60.0000 60.0000 60.0000 60.0000 148 0.18 3 3 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.6900 60.9175 60.6650 60.8750 407192 49453.33 813198 39162 USDINR 28-May-14 61.0100 61.2450 61.0000 61.2175 247911 11534.18 188613 7804 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.3300 61.5800 61.3300 61.5575 47095 827.42 13462 659 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.7500 61.9325 61.7375 61.9100 24485 285.01 4609 237 USDINR 26-Aug-14 62.1550 62.2800 62.0800 62.2625 17884 226.80 3647 125 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.4925 62.6400 62.4500 62.6375 17619 577.79 9237 302 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.8400 62.9800 62.8400 62.9700 3480 9.50 151 7 USDINR 26-Nov-14 63.1425 63.3500 63.1175 63.3500 2493 2.40 38 12 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.7500 63.7500 63.7500 63.7500 2127 0.06 1 1 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.8500 64.0500 63.8500 64.0500 2526 3.26 51 2 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.2300 64.3000 64.2000 64.3000 9658 5.40 84 11 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.5000 64.6400 64.4025 64.6400 1610 5.61 87 16 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)