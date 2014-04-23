Apr 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 97,357.69 million rupees Open interest* : 952,357 Total Traded Quantity : 1,531,407 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 84.1500 84.6175 84.1075 84.5475 30921 4288.69 50790 8181 EURINR 28-May-14 84.5900 85.0775 84.5800 85.0150 34437 1996.86 23522 2159 EURINR 26-Jun-14 85.7200 85.7200 85.1200 85.4275 2083 64.17 752 122 EURINR 28-Jul-14 85.8000 85.8000 85.7125 85.7125 150 1.46 17 2 EURINR 26-Aug-14 85.5900 85.8025 85.5900 85.8025 81 1.20 14 2 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.4275 102.8650 102.4275 102.6200 17366 3528.76 34361 7560 GBPINR 28-May-14 103.0000 103.3950 103.0000 103.2000 17731 1281.88 12415 1829 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.7500 103.9100 103.6000 103.7200 941 14.12 136 53 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 104.2000 104.4000 104.1525 104.1525 176 1.77 17 6 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 104.7500 104.8000 104.6500 104.6500 41 2.72 26 5 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.4150 59.8600 59.4075 59.7700 7231 1485.64 24927 4455 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.7400 60.1650 59.7400 60.0850 2639 141.07 2353 481 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 60.3000 60.6000 60.3000 60.4000 149 0.18 3 3 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.9025 61.2000 60.8825 61.0975 369824 66363.69 1086384 48623 USDINR 28-May-14 61.2500 61.5250 61.2400 61.4250 330076 15697.88 255583 12525 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.5850 61.8500 61.5850 61.7500 58092 1708.95 27671 960 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.9475 62.1900 61.9475 62.0925 25235 219.66 3537 207 USDINR 26-Aug-14 62.3500 62.5125 62.3500 62.4425 19223 145.90 2337 101 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.7225 62.8750 62.7225 62.7775 13447 349.56 5567 181 USDINR 29-Oct-14 63.1625 63.2000 63.0925 63.2000 3726 15.73 249 19 USDINR 26-Nov-14 63.4900 63.5300 63.3975 63.5000 2605 11.49 181 8 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.8100 63.8500 63.6625 63.8500 2283 9.96 156 17 USDINR 28-Jan-15 64.1000 64.2500 64.1000 64.1500 2578 15.27 238 21 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.4800 64.6450 64.4800 64.5200 9673 8.07 125 33 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.7150 64.9000 64.7150 64.8250 1649 2.98 46 16 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)