Apr 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 138,737.7 million rupees Open interest* : 1,032,812 Total Traded Quantity : 2,201,533 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 84.6400 84.6400 83.8325 83.8900 25482 5111.31 60707 9989 EURINR 28-May-14 85.0000 85.1075 84.3075 84.3500 40537 2028.73 23947 3096 EURINR 26-Jun-14 85.4200 85.4800 84.7150 84.7475 2587 113.03 1326 192 EURINR 28-Jul-14 85.5650 85.5650 85.5650 85.5650 151 0.09 1 1 EURINR 26-Aug-14 86.5100 86.5100 85.7100 85.7100 81 1.29 15 3 EURINR 28-Jan-15 88.4500 88.4500 88.1500 88.1500 47 1.77 20 2 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 102.7050 102.8325 101.8600 101.9550 14584 4680.48 45751 9715 GBPINR 28-May-14 103.2125 103.4200 102.4475 102.5125 21120 1526.74 14840 2610 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 103.8000 103.8675 102.9825 103.0150 1316 75.54 732 131 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 104.1525 104.1525 103.5325 103.6425 179 7.78 75 22 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.7275 59.7925 59.2700 59.4225 5322 1578.93 26533 5646 JPYINR 28-May-14 60.0600 60.1225 59.6475 59.7325 5060 404.36 6757 1274 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 60.5000 60.5000 59.9900 60.1975 153 7.29 121 12 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.1050 61.1900 60.5850 60.6475 290645 88713.53 1457593 63055 USDINR 28-May-14 61.4500 61.5300 60.9225 60.9750 475390 30850.23 504235 18794 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.7800 61.8475 61.2600 61.3050 69857 2333.38 37962 1529 USDINR 28-Jul-14 62.1400 62.1625 61.6000 61.6425 28740 438.98 7103 314 USDINR 26-Aug-14 62.4900 62.4900 61.9600 61.9975 19340 103.54 1664 114 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.8500 62.8500 62.3025 62.3575 15867 672.21 10755 317 USDINR 29-Oct-14 63.1500 63.1800 62.6600 62.7000 3972 49.18 781 23 USDINR 26-Nov-14 63.4500 63.4500 62.9225 62.9225 2709 9.97 158 7 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.4000 64.4000 64.0500 64.0500 9673 29.35 457 18 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)