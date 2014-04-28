Apr 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 111,120.50 million rupees Open interest* : 1,045,408 Total Traded Quantity : 1,737,586 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-Apr-14 83.8175 83.9700 83.5650 83.6100 13688 3250.95 38841 3655 EURINR 28-May-14 84.2625 84.6375 84.0025 84.6025 49743 5330.36 63207 9726 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.7600 85.0750 84.4600 85.0175 2974 134.08 1581 265 EURINR 28-Jul-14 85.0000 85.5000 84.9900 85.4625 251 9.03 106 23 EURINR 26-Sep-14 86.0000 86.3000 86.0000 86.3000 16 1.46 17 3 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 101.8475 102.0000 101.4925 101.6325 6534 2249.99 22122 3151 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.4625 102.7500 102.0150 102.7000 29408 5070.34 49502 9897 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.9500 103.2775 102.5600 103.2150 2230 226.81 2203 483 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.3325 103.7600 103.0475 103.7600 200 4.86 47 18 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.6500 104.0500 102.7475 104.0500 54 1.56 15 11 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.4975 104.4975 104.4975 104.4975 101 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-Apr-14 59.4500 59.4900 59.1025 59.1675 2996 571.54 9639 1676 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.7200 59.8100 59.4275 59.6375 7406 1135.01 19044 4283 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 60.1500 60.2975 59.7825 60.0000 217 8.39 140 60 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.6900 60.7650 60.4300 60.4900 160272 33921.71 559922 21034 USDINR 28-May-14 60.9875 61.0900 60.7825 61.0075 593426 55669.61 913691 44212 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.3000 61.4200 61.1350 61.3650 83081 2423.37 39564 1584 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.7000 61.7500 61.4775 61.7150 30928 601.78 9764 398 USDINR 26-Aug-14 62.0000 62.1000 61.8500 62.0850 19759 174.32 2814 140 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.2500 62.4500 62.2400 62.4425 18805 283.74 4553 128 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.6775 62.7700 62.5250 62.7525 4188 22.75 363 15 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.9600 63.1500 62.9000 63.1250 2750 3.15 50 6 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.1025 63.5500 63.1000 63.3750 2283 1.77 28 6 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.4000 63.7975 63.4000 63.7900 2663 5.53 87 7 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.8500 64.1500 63.8500 64.0750 9673 5.56 87 9 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.5000 64.5000 64.1500 64.5000 1736 11.05 172 15 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.5300 64.5300 64.5000 64.5000 26 1.68 26 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)