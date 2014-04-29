Apr 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 64,244.93 million rupees Open interest* : 935,490 Total Traded Quantity : 997,836 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 84.5000 84.5175 84.0775 84.1350 51704 3800.33 45099 7613 EURINR 26-Jun-14 86.5050 86.5050 84.5425 84.6075 4701 311.48 3676 451 EURINR 28-Jul-14 85.2900 85.3000 84.9800 84.9800 272 3.66 43 12 EURINR 26-Aug-14 85.3125 85.3125 85.3125 85.3125 81 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.4800 102.5125 101.9325 102.0300 29514 5741.26 56170 10775 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.9500 103.0625 102.5050 102.5575 2283 261.44 2545 444 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.4100 103.4700 103.1500 103.1500 193 6.30 61 23 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.4775 59.4975 59.0575 59.1025 9859 1099.03 18552 3563 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.7700 59.8250 59.4000 59.4150 287 21.43 360 103 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.8900 59.8900 59.8900 59.8900 1 0.06 1 1 USDINR 28-May-14 60.8500 60.9875 60.6650 60.7200 647310 50680.06 833473 44440 USDINR 26-Jun-14 61.3125 61.3300 61.0225 61.0750 93423 1904.37 31130 1818 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.6175 61.6650 61.3650 61.4150 33713 294.17 4781 273 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.9700 62.0200 61.7400 61.7625 19813 74.04 1197 51 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.3250 62.3825 62.1500 62.1225 18825 18.83 303 17 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.6600 62.6600 62.4975 62.4975 4215 2.57 41 6 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.9000 62.9000 62.8000 62.8875 2774 2.14 34 9 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.1500 63.2000 63.1500 63.2000 2274 0.69 11 4 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.5000 63.5500 63.4000 63.5500 2614 3.30 52 4 USDINR 25-Feb-15 64.2975 64.2975 63.8000 63.8000 9673 0.19 3 2 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.3500 64.3500 64.1200 64.2000 1835 13.03 203 5 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.5000 64.5000 64.5000 64.5000 126 6.45 100 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)