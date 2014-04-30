India's NSE index ends above 9,300 for first time
April 25 India's NSE index ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Apr 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 69,204.91 million rupees Open interest* : 867,208 Total Traded Quantity : 1,091,378 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 83.9000 83.9250 83.4475 83.8350 53317 4367.24 52175 9545 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.3175 84.3800 83.9425 84.3050 4848 258.36 3069 514 EURINR 28-Jul-14 84.6200 84.8000 84.4000 84.7425 298 15.73 186 79 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.0000 102.0900 101.7325 101.8650 28318 4237.00 41589 8390 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.4050 102.6550 102.3050 102.4325 2561 200.55 1958 408 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.0700 103.0700 102.8475 103.0025 224 3.91 38 14 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.6000 103.6000 103.2025 103.4400 47 1.35 13 5 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.1000 59.2650 59.0000 59.0675 7967 1328.27 22455 4095 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.5125 59.5900 59.3475 59.4050 293 17.79 299 104 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.8500 59.8500 59.8500 59.8500 1 0.06 1 1 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 60.7500 60.7500 59.7500 59.7500 0 0.60 10 2 USDINR 28-May-14 60.6275 60.7025 60.5050 60.5550 577481 56837.84 937895 44990 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.9550 61.0600 60.8675 60.9100 93898 1518.65 24914 1558 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.3200 61.4000 61.2250 61.2475 35541 251.38 4101 205 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.6800 61.7525 61.5700 61.6125 19816 53.16 862 63 USDINR 26-Sep-14 62.1050 62.1050 61.9500 61.9900 18724 41.12 663 33 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.4325 62.4350 62.2800 62.3025 4743 54.92 881 39 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.7800 62.7800 62.6500 62.6500 2755 9.98 159 13 USDINR 29-Dec-14 63.1175 63.1175 63.1175 63.1175 2274 0.32 5 1 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.4875 63.5000 63.4875 63.5000 2595 3.17 50 6 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.7600 63.8200 63.7125 63.7125 9669 2.17 34 6 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.0350 64.0350 64.0100 64.0100 1838 1.34 21 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
