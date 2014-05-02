May 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 54,298.72 million rupees Open interest* : 856,366 Total Traded Quantity : 863,105 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 83.6550 83.9150 83.6050 83.8325 53919 2387.49 28497 5434 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.2150 84.3400 84.0775 84.2775 5563 128.61 1527 249 EURINR 28-Jul-14 84.5650 84.6500 84.5500 84.6500 295 0.68 8 3 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.1775 102.1775 101.8375 101.9550 28690 3425.02 33571 7407 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.6500 102.7375 102.4050 102.5050 2907 76.20 743 194 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.0725 103.2500 103.0000 103.2000 211 8.66 84 25 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.5000 103.6000 103.5000 103.6000 50 0.31 3 3 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.0850 59.1175 58.9175 59.0100 8201 1010.82 17130 3253 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.4000 59.4250 59.2700 59.3650 307 3.80 64 31 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.8500 59.8500 59.8500 59.8500 6 0.30 5 1 USDINR 28-May-14 60.4950 60.5375 60.3150 60.4725 564799 45434.75 751590 37922 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.8575 60.8850 60.6700 60.8225 96781 1382.68 22742 1483 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.2075 61.2250 61.0300 61.1725 36138 211.02 3450 236 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.5200 61.5675 61.3800 61.5475 20118 86.95 1413 64 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.8900 61.9200 61.7500 61.9100 18807 68.38 1105 61 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.1600 62.2600 62.1125 62.2600 5181 68.61 1103 24 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.5000 62.5500 62.5000 62.5500 2766 0.69 11 2 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.7950 63.7950 63.5500 63.6000 9667 0.38 6 6 USDINR 27-Mar-15 64.0100 64.0300 63.9000 64.0300 1834 3.26 51 7 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.8125 64.2500 63.8125 64.2500 126 0.13 2 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)