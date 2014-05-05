May 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 57,630.14 million rupees Open interest* : 870,484 Total Traded Quantity : 916,592 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 83.6875 83.9000 83.5450 83.8550 51684 2907.30 34727 5807 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.1200 84.3300 84.0000 84.3025 6551 187.36 2227 277 EURINR 28-Jul-14 84.5100 84.7500 84.5000 84.7500 338 6.85 81 14 EURINR 26-Aug-14 85.1400 85.1500 85.1400 85.1500 106 2.21 26 2 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.8100 101.9850 101.5900 101.9050 27468 3331.96 32730 6947 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.3600 102.5075 102.1500 102.4475 3333 230.77 2255 423 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.8500 103.0600 102.7075 103.0300 231 7.82 76 20 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.3000 103.5900 103.2000 103.3300 58 8.48 82 19 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.1400 59.3350 59.0425 59.3075 9773 1245.66 21043 3890 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.4575 59.6625 59.4050 59.6325 336 8.28 139 75 USDINR 28-May-14 60.3200 60.4700 60.2225 60.4400 570599 46827.79 776101 37537 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.6700 60.8000 60.5775 60.7800 101428 2197.03 36197 1694 USDINR 28-Jul-14 61.0200 61.1425 60.9225 61.1050 37034 375.03 6143 301 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.3000 61.4900 61.2900 61.4600 20892 159.80 2602 84 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.7200 61.8500 61.6600 61.8325 18677 111.39 1804 66 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.0200 62.1725 62.0200 62.1725 5282 16.95 273 23 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.5000 62.5000 62.5000 62.5000 2766 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.7575 62.8500 62.7575 62.8500 2294 1.45 23 5 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.6000 63.6000 63.5000 63.5500 9667 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.4075 63.9000 63.4075 63.8900 1837 3.57 56 12 USDINR 28-Apr-15 64.0000 64.0000 64.0000 64.0000 130 0.26 4 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)