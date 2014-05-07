May 7 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 55,178.75 million rupees Open interest* : 875,486 Total Traded Quantity : 877,145 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 83.9975 84.0550 83.7450 84.0075 53095 3393.53 40449 6648 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.3750 84.4775 84.1800 84.4150 7342 126.86 1504 291 EURINR 28-Jul-14 84.7850 84.8600 84.5900 84.8600 532 12.45 147 25 EURINR 26-Aug-14 85.2200 85.2300 85.1100 85.2300 192 2.73 32 10 GBPINR 28-May-14 102.2850 102.3900 102.1025 102.3250 30868 3048.86 29813 5668 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.8450 102.9000 102.6325 102.8725 4723 148.61 1446 247 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.3250 103.4000 103.2475 103.3625 297 5.58 54 21 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.9300 103.9300 103.8000 103.9000 72 0.42 4 4 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 105.0000 105.0000 104.5000 104.8000 101 0.42 4 4 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.3250 59.4400 59.2200 59.3750 9247 951.58 16031 3449 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.6975 59.7500 59.5625 59.7000 372 8.78 147 59 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.9425 60.1975 59.7025 59.7025 10 0.48 8 4 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 62.0950 62.0950 59.7500 59.7500 0 0.37 6 2 USDINR 28-May-14 60.2000 60.3450 60.1425 60.3175 556883 45074.84 748001 40981 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.5875 60.6675 60.4850 60.6425 111174 1628.32 26871 1437 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.9700 61.0050 60.8500 60.9875 39116 290.60 4768 267 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.3175 61.3525 61.2000 61.3300 21817 101.70 1659 106 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.6925 61.7000 61.5900 61.6900 19619 360.87 5852 187 USDINR 29-Oct-14 62.0375 62.0800 61.9500 62.0800 5290 13.08 211 21 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.3500 62.4400 62.3400 62.3625 2784 2.49 40 6 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.7000 62.8200 62.6200 62.7175 2285 2.95 47 11 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.5000 63.5000 63.3500 63.3500 9667 3.24 51 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)