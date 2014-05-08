May 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 58,454.20 million rupees Open interest* : 891,359 Total Traded Quantity : 927,488 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 83.6975 83.8975 83.6400 83.8675 52496 3662.84 43719 6648 EURINR 26-Jun-14 84.1725 84.3100 84.1000 84.2825 7181 99.20 1178 272 EURINR 28-Jul-14 84.5600 84.7300 84.5400 84.7300 629 16.75 198 38 EURINR 26-Aug-14 85.2000 85.2000 85.2000 85.2000 193 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.9350 102.1100 101.8600 102.0575 29285 3602.95 35326 6878 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.1900 102.6300 102.1900 102.6000 4880 280.22 2733 471 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 103.0500 103.1500 102.9350 103.0850 302 5.67 55 22 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.6500 103.6700 103.6400 103.6400 70 0.83 8 5 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 104.7000 104.7000 104.7000 104.7000 13 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 105.1900 105.1900 105.1900 105.1900 0 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.2125 59.2125 58.9900 59.1175 8447 821.47 13903 3106 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.4175 59.4800 59.3400 59.4400 413 8.86 149 51 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.7025 10 6.03 101 1 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 59.7500 0 6.05 101 1 USDINR 28-May-14 60.1475 60.2200 60.0525 60.1600 576950 47037.25 782101 40255 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.4925 60.5400 60.3850 60.4750 117933 2110.45 34906 1910 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.8375 60.8750 60.7200 60.8075 42133 395.54 6504 331 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.2500 61.2825 61.0700 61.1450 21814 156.80 2563 157 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.5575 61.5975 61.4600 61.5025 17835 172.27 2800 136 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.9275 61.9475 61.7975 61.8525 5419 43.63 705 45 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.2800 62.2800 62.1600 62.1850 3079 23.20 373 28 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.6950 62.6950 62.4275 62.5075 2277 3.88 62 13 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)