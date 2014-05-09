May 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 67,736.31 million rupees Open interest* : 957,661 Total Traded Quantity : 1,072,627 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 83.3500 83.4000 82.9125 82.9625 53955 4391.15 52790 8226 EURINR 26-Jun-14 83.8900 83.9000 83.3150 83.3400 8092 354.66 4242 723 EURINR 28-Jul-14 84.2250 84.2300 83.7400 83.7400 876 52.87 630 54 EURINR 26-Aug-14 84.2025 84.4000 84.1650 84.1650 248 4.80 57 8 EURINR 26-Sep-14 84.7100 84.9000 84.7000 84.7050 64 4.57 54 7 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.9050 101.9800 101.4700 101.5225 30607 4015.05 39459 7343 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.4700 102.5200 102.0000 102.0550 5254 500.50 4894 743 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.9500 103.0000 102.5150 102.5575 604 44.78 436 48 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 103.2025 103.3000 103.0600 103.0975 84 3.61 35 10 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 104.1000 104.1000 104.1000 104.1000 101 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 28-May-14 59.2050 59.2750 58.9950 59.1500 7578 818.49 13838 2718 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.5525 59.5800 59.3350 59.4650 456 18.02 303 91 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.9475 59.9475 59.9475 59.9475 10 0.30 5 1 USDINR 28-May-14 60.1250 60.2600 60.0325 60.1450 604692 52677.96 875865 45601 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.5000 60.5750 60.3550 60.4500 134295 3500.66 57917 2787 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.8350 60.8925 60.6700 60.7600 44670 751.92 12377 491 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.2100 61.2325 61.0200 61.0800 23024 237.14 3884 182 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.5575 61.5800 61.3600 61.4250 18480 183.64 2990 166 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.8800 61.9000 61.6800 61.7075 7235 168.61 2731 95 USDINR 26-Nov-14 62.0100 62.1225 62.0100 62.1100 3089 3.23 52 9 USDINR 28-Jan-15 63.0725 63.0725 62.4600 62.9000 2591 2.26 36 7 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.2500 63.2500 63.1400 63.1400 9667 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.4025 63.6000 63.4025 63.5800 1838 0.51 8 3 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.7000 63.8000 63.7000 63.8000 151 1.34 21 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)