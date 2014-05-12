May 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 97,959.95 million rupees Open interest* : 1,030,097 Total Traded Quantity : 1,562,055 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 82.7400 82.9900 82.0575 82.5800 54054 4856.91 58921 9894 EURINR 26-Jun-14 83.2100 83.2100 82.3950 82.9500 9387 657.02 7931 1088 EURINR 28-Jul-14 83.5000 83.5500 82.5225 83.4150 1418 62.33 750 92 EURINR 26-Aug-14 84.0000 84.0000 83.7000 83.8025 238 1.76 21 4 GBPINR 28-May-14 101.3800 101.6275 100.5125 101.3075 32265 6279.07 62127 11130 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 102.0000 102.0000 101.0375 101.8200 6305 665.75 6553 895 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.3500 102.4300 101.6800 102.4300 898 31.82 312 40 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 102.9500 102.9500 102.4000 102.5500 74 1.23 12 3 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.9975 58.9975 58.4750 58.8750 7296 1024.58 17449 3905 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 59.2675 59.2675 58.7575 59.1575 591 41.17 698 176 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 59.2000 59.3875 59.2000 59.3875 9 0.18 3 3 USDINR 28-May-14 60.0600 60.0850 59.6075 59.9700 620214 72020.29 1203083 58789 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.3600 60.3850 59.8700 60.2525 159981 7913.35 131595 4850 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.6700 60.6800 60.1575 60.5475 53694 2342.17 38768 1343 USDINR 26-Aug-14 61.0100 61.0100 60.4600 60.8575 31667 1114.27 18359 559 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.3200 61.3200 60.8200 61.2100 22725 628.03 10286 297 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5800 61.5800 61.1575 61.5025 9108 229.90 3744 104 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7000 61.8600 61.7000 61.8600 3306 14.75 239 8 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9300 62.1500 61.9300 62.1500 2033 24.92 402 21 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.2525 62.5500 62.2500 62.5500 2746 10.03 161 6 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.0025 63.0025 62.5900 62.6500 9712 10.97 175 5 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2000 63.2000 62.8250 63.2000 1909 7.30 116 10 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.2000 63.4000 63.2000 63.4000 467 22.14 350 12 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)