May 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 102,439.7 million rupees Open interest* : 1,054,873 Total Traded Quantity : 1,642,285 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 82.1975 82.7150 81.9000 81.9925 49113 5659.58 68737 10284 EURINR 26-Jun-14 82.6300 83.0975 82.3000 82.3875 13973 1010.96 12213 1505 EURINR 28-Jul-14 83.0000 83.4500 82.6700 82.7725 1437 25.42 306 65 EURINR 26-Aug-14 83.5000 83.6000 83.4000 83.4200 388 13.77 165 21 EURINR 26-Sep-14 84.0250 84.0250 83.6500 83.6500 62 0.42 5 2 GBPINR 28-May-14 100.8525 101.3325 100.6100 100.6900 29391 4692.39 46470 8614 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 101.4650 101.8100 101.1400 101.1925 8124 738.37 7277 1010 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 102.2475 102.2500 101.6200 101.7025 875 9.08 89 48 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 102.6875 102.7000 102.3000 102.3000 74 0.41 4 4 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 102.9975 103.0725 102.9700 103.0725 105 0.41 4 4 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 103.3500 103.5400 103.3500 103.5400 18 0.72 7 7 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 103.5600 103.9975 103.5600 103.9975 16 1.66 16 16 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.6100 58.7400 58.3900 58.4850 7137 1006.70 17192 3246 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.7600 59.0200 58.7100 58.7375 1553 116.95 1988 407 USDINR 28-May-14 59.7950 60.0850 59.6650 59.7900 611880 80544.15 1344904 69526 USDINR 26-Jun-14 60.0500 60.3475 59.9500 60.0800 183534 6317.54 105007 4700 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.3200 60.6100 60.2450 60.3775 58062 1360.92 22505 907 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.6200 60.9075 60.5500 60.6925 33237 336.35 5534 267 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0825 61.2200 60.9000 61.0025 25080 363.85 5956 236 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.4200 61.5200 61.2675 61.3000 10228 208.58 3396 127 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7025 61.8000 61.7000 61.7500 3738 29.60 479 19 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1500 62.1500 61.8500 61.8500 2015 1.49 24 4 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.4000 62.4000 62.4000 62.4000 2745 0.06 1 1 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6100 62.6100 62.6100 62.6100 9712 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2000 63.2000 63.0025 63.0025 1910 0.25 4 3 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.4000 63.4000 63.4000 63.4000 466 0.06 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.