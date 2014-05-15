May 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 111,774.6 million rupees Open interest* : 1,093,769 Total Traded Quantity : 1,807,729 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 81.7325 81.9200 80.9375 81.0150 46931 4688.39 57591 9835 EURINR 26-Jun-14 82.1600 82.3500 81.3525 81.4100 11385 851.27 10387 1397 EURINR 28-Jul-14 82.6000 82.7500 81.7725 81.7675 1923 97.85 1190 107 EURINR 26-Aug-14 83.0000 83.0000 82.7550 82.7550 373 7.38 89 6 GBPINR 28-May-14 100.0925 100.1575 99.2775 99.3350 25456 6042.71 60601 11012 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 100.7475 100.7625 99.7850 99.8550 9043 573.02 5714 862 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 101.2600 101.2600 100.2875 100.3100 1286 54.14 539 88 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 101.0000 101.1900 101.0000 101.0000 81 1.11 11 7 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 102.0500 102.0500 101.6200 101.6200 105 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 102.4000 102.4000 102.4000 102.4000 19 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 102.8200 102.8200 102.8200 102.8200 17 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 103.7000 104.0500 103.3800 103.4600 20 2.07 20 20 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 104.8100 104.8500 102.8400 102.8700 3 0.52 5 5 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.5700 58.6325 58.1275 58.1800 7249 1475.89 25286 4727 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.8200 58.9050 58.3900 58.4425 1590 31.07 531 137 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.9200 58.9200 58.7925 58.7925 40 2.12 36 4 USDINR 28-May-14 59.5975 59.6800 59.2500 59.2900 614806 85644.72 1440366 69935 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.8875 59.9725 59.5275 59.5625 198716 8192.27 137136 5340 USDINR 28-Jul-14 60.1900 60.2550 59.7700 59.8100 72095 2246.24 37468 1565 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.6500 60.6500 60.0125 60.0725 37863 733.14 12167 510 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9100 60.9100 60.3325 60.3925 27671 614.63 10138 340 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1750 61.2350 60.5750 60.6375 14472 359.85 5914 197 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.3000 61.5800 60.9500 60.9525 5287 111.50 1821 50 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.7500 61.8500 61.3000 61.3000 2276 16.51 269 20 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3000 62.3000 61.2200 61.3975 2760 3.45 56 14 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7000 62.7000 61.6025 61.8000 9715 0.50 8 8 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0000 63.0000 62.2000 62.5000 1907 4.12 66 16 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.1800 63.3000 62.4000 62.4000 680 19.76 316 32 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)