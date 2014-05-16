May 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 146,267.36 million rupees Open interest* : 1,027,649 Total Traded Quantity : 2,409,683 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 80.9700 81.2625 80.5675 80.9125 45272 5634.37 69664 10492 EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.3000 81.6125 80.9500 81.2925 12528 436.24 5365 1015 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.3000 81.9425 81.3000 81.6700 2156 40.26 493 58 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.8000 82.3000 81.8000 82.0000 348 6.23 76 6 GBPINR 28-May-14 99.1375 99.8200 98.6000 99.2425 21908 5399.33 54507 10139 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.7025 100.1000 99.0800 99.7250 10807 506.16 5081 905 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 99.6250 100.4675 99.6000 100.0800 1394 20.48 205 60 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.1000 100.3000 100.1000 100.3000 92 1.20 12 4 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.6700 100.9050 100.6700 100.9050 105 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.1200 101.3200 101.1200 101.3200 21 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.7200 102.3500 101.7200 102.3500 22 0.51 5 5 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 102.2400 103.0500 102.2400 103.0500 81 6.26 61 33 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 102.2000 103.0000 102.2000 103.0000 5 0.51 5 5 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 102.9975 103.4000 102.9975 103.4000 5 0.52 5 5 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 103.5300 104.4000 102.0000 104.4000 9 0.83 8 8 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.2500 58.3325 57.8525 58.2450 7492 1376.44 23690 4449 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.4875 58.5500 58.1300 58.5250 1719 42.35 726 143 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.7500 58.7500 58.7500 58.7500 40 0.06 1 1 USDINR 28-May-14 59.0025 59.2150 58.7225 59.0500 531681 114512.30 1941946 93166 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.5000 59.5000 59.0000 59.3425 205079 12175.49 205527 7979 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.4575 59.7575 59.2400 59.6050 78584 3207.04 53939 1701 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.0000 60.0300 59.4800 59.8975 40713 1443.16 24166 783 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.0550 60.3175 59.7475 60.2425 29477 713.00 11870 492 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.2250 60.6375 59.9300 60.5225 16905 596.36 9894 357 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.5000 61.0525 60.1200 60.7600 6174 68.33 1132 58 USDINR 29-Dec-14 60.8500 61.1000 60.5900 61.1000 2608 48.18 793 22 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.1525 61.5000 61.1500 61.1500 9725 8.28 135 10 USDINR 27-Mar-15 61.7650 61.9000 61.6500 61.9000 1955 3.96 64 14 USDINR 28-Apr-15 61.3200 62.2000 61.3200 62.1500 744 19.13 309 28 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)