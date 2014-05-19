May 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 91,961.85 million rupees Open interest* : 1,030,617 Total Traded Quantity : 1,514,943 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 80.4850 80.5050 80.1225 80.3775 47267 3220.70 40097 7187 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.8300 80.8825 80.5350 80.7525 12308 487.72 6042 919 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.2225 81.3000 80.8800 81.1225 2069 17.92 221 56 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.4000 81.6000 81.4000 81.4625 463 10.43 128 13 GBPINR 28-May-14 98.7575 98.8850 98.3500 98.5750 20798 4412.55 44769 8633 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.2100 99.2325 98.8725 99.0350 10495 795.56 8032 1025 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 99.7000 99.7400 99.3500 99.4700 1387 23.29 234 57 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.1000 100.1500 99.8600 100.0000 140 5.60 56 22 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.5000 100.6000 100.5000 100.6000 105 0.40 4 4 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.9975 101.0000 100.9975 101.0000 25 0.40 4 4 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.4800 101.7000 101.4800 101.7000 25 0.30 3 3 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.9000 102.4000 101.9000 102.4000 101 2.15 21 21 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 102.6000 102.8000 102.6000 102.8000 7 0.21 2 2 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 102.9875 103.2000 102.9875 103.1000 8 0.41 4 4 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 103.2000 103.6000 101.0000 103.5100 20 1.55 15 15 JPYINR 28-May-14 57.9600 58.0500 57.6375 57.9550 8447 1274.08 22031 4520 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.1400 58.3000 57.9200 58.2300 1590 30.84 531 152 USDINR 28-May-14 58.6700 58.7050 58.4600 58.5975 504268 68909.75 1176355 59514 USDINR 26-Jun-14 58.9625 58.9675 58.7600 58.8900 223865 10050.67 170709 6380 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.2600 59.2600 59.0100 59.1525 80288 1336.82 22602 907 USDINR 26-Aug-14 59.5150 59.5175 59.3000 59.4500 41041 431.95 7269 356 USDINR 26-Sep-14 59.8275 59.8300 59.6400 59.8100 30830 358.25 5996 273 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.0100 60.1225 59.9000 60.0850 19097 402.29 6703 279 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.1600 60.3700 60.1225 60.3300 8024 166.40 2760 51 USDINR 29-Dec-14 60.6800 60.6800 60.3900 60.6500 2717 10.52 174 25 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.0000 61.0000 61.0000 61.0000 2760 0.06 1 1 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.0100 61.3000 61.0100 61.0100 9725 6.53 107 5 USDINR 27-Mar-15 61.4500 61.4500 61.4500 61.4500 1955 0.43 7 5 USDINR 28-Apr-15 61.9875 61.9875 61.2100 61.9725 792 4.06 66 15 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)