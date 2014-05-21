May 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 73,424.37 million rupees Open interest* : 1,040,560 Total Traded Quantity : 1,186,509 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 80.6400 80.8650 80.4825 80.5400 41546 3867.09 47942 7839 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.7800 81.2600 80.7800 80.9450 15309 892.58 11010 1442 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.5000 81.5800 81.3200 81.3125 2267 63.43 779 59 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.9000 81.9950 81.7000 81.7000 563 1.39 17 12 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.4000 82.4900 82.4000 82.4800 62 0.25 3 3 GBPINR 28-May-14 98.7750 99.5375 98.7750 99.4925 21568 5021.03 50576 9333 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.4500 100.0500 99.4500 100.0125 13708 426.70 4273 768 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 100.1800 100.5200 100.1100 100.4950 1495 24.40 243 36 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.6700 101.0000 100.5375 101.0000 209 4.63 46 9 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.0000 101.4500 100.8000 101.2000 137 4.04 40 10 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 106.0000 106.0000 104.4000 104.4000 26 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.0600 58.4525 58.0600 58.2775 8839 1246.88 21393 4680 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.4000 58.7000 58.3900 58.5475 1894 56.78 970 267 USDINR 28-May-14 58.7350 58.9550 58.6775 58.8950 467112 52856.79 898038 47464 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.0000 59.2425 58.9700 59.1950 253980 6963.09 117708 5058 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.3000 59.5300 59.3000 59.4875 91158 1259.71 21189 893 USDINR 26-Aug-14 59.6000 59.8100 59.6000 59.7450 43635 519.50 8699 304 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.0000 60.1200 59.9500 60.0400 31077 92.44 1539 85 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.2700 60.4000 60.2300 60.3075 20149 97.95 1624 68 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.5800 60.6650 60.5500 60.6650 7837 13.40 221 13 USDINR 29-Dec-14 60.8900 60.9700 60.8900 60.9700 2704 2.86 47 4 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.1000 61.1600 61.1000 61.1600 2764 0.24 4 3 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.2900 61.5500 61.2900 61.4250 9726 5.77 94 9 USDINR 27-Mar-15 61.5000 61.7000 61.4500 61.7000 1998 2.77 45 8 USDINR 28-Apr-15 61.6100 61.9000 61.6100 61.9000 797 0.43 7 7 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)