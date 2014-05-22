May 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 95,424.42 million rupees Open interest* : 1,061,081 Total Traded Quantity : 1,558,532 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 80.5150 80.5150 79.7700 79.8550 40079 4919.86 61476 9771 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.7725 80.7950 80.2100 80.2975 21427 1518.48 18878 1972 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.0800 81.0800 80.7000 80.6850 2319 38.98 482 77 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.2500 81.3500 81.1000 81.1000 513 7.40 91 25 GBPINR 28-May-14 99.2550 99.2700 98.4325 98.5325 20899 5062.12 51224 9226 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.8600 99.8600 98.9550 99.0200 14013 735.83 7411 1226 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 100.0100 100.0775 99.4800 99.5150 1426 24.27 243 45 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.6000 100.6000 100.0200 100.0600 208 5.41 54 32 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.1900 101.1900 100.5500 100.5750 137 0.91 9 9 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 103.0000 103.0000 101.0500 101.0850 17 1.62 16 16 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.6500 101.6500 101.6500 101.6500 25 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 103.6000 103.6000 103.6000 103.6000 24 0.21 2 1 JPYINR 28-May-14 58.0050 58.1000 57.4425 57.5050 9027 1229.27 21329 4431 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.2800 58.2800 57.7400 57.8000 1434 79.35 1368 365 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.1500 58.1500 58.1500 58.1500 47 0.58 10 1 USDINR 28-May-14 58.7350 58.7475 58.3500 58.4100 461458 68374.21 1168113 56182 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.0225 59.0450 58.6500 58.7150 272165 10652.05 181016 7638 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.3000 59.3200 58.9500 59.0175 93730 2157.08 36488 1259 USDINR 26-Aug-14 59.5850 59.5850 59.2500 59.3450 44131 351.65 5917 249 USDINR 26-Sep-14 59.9300 59.9300 59.5875 59.6000 31556 96.11 1609 104 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.1150 60.1150 59.8375 59.8750 20240 106.03 1767 101 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.4950 60.4950 60.2025 60.2025 7847 11.88 197 12 USDINR 29-Dec-14 60.6000 60.6500 60.6000 60.6400 2872 14.24 235 12 USDINR 28-Jan-15 60.7500 60.8975 60.7500 60.8250 2763 0.12 2 2 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.2900 61.4950 61.0250 61.2075 9725 3.55 58 8 USDINR 27-Mar-15 61.5000 61.6500 61.5000 61.5000 2079 7.58 123 8 USDINR 28-Apr-15 61.9000 61.9500 61.7000 61.7525 920 25.54 413 35 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)