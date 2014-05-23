May 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 83,672.99 million rupees Open interest* : 1,114,972 Total Traded Quantity : 1,361,495 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 79.7500 79.9425 79.4300 79.5600 41135 4403.14 55241 8793 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.1525 80.3675 79.8850 80.0100 31580 1713.78 21393 1927 EURINR 28-Jul-14 80.6575 80.7000 80.1650 80.3650 2335 34.91 434 51 GBPINR 28-May-14 98.5550 98.8500 98.2200 98.2850 19801 3927.98 39860 8715 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.0650 99.3800 98.7900 98.8475 23565 1866.16 18830 2191 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 99.7000 99.8400 99.3000 99.3400 1673 38.83 390 37 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.1475 100.3500 99.8100 99.8275 212 2.80 28 24 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.0400 101.2000 100.8200 100.8200 20 0.81 8 8 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.5400 101.7200 101.5400 101.7200 28 0.30 3 3 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 102.4100 102.5100 102.4100 102.5100 114 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 103.5500 103.5500 103.5500 103.5500 25 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 103.8200 104.2000 103.5000 103.9000 11 1.66 16 14 JPYINR 28-May-14 57.3950 57.6000 57.2200 57.2950 7904 935.03 16280 3436 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 57.7550 57.8925 57.5800 57.6025 1492 20.56 356 145 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.1025 58.1025 57.8900 57.8900 47 0.12 2 2 USDINR 28-May-14 58.4000 58.5950 58.3250 58.3850 445480 59589.93 1019335 52917 USDINR 26-Jun-14 58.7225 58.8825 58.6375 58.6875 317702 9782.60 166480 7179 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.0050 59.1650 58.9300 58.9775 96528 684.33 11590 647 USDINR 26-Aug-14 59.3300 59.4500 59.2300 59.2600 46069 371.07 6254 310 USDINR 26-Sep-14 59.6400 59.7800 59.5350 59.5625 31921 155.96 2615 292 USDINR 29-Oct-14 59.8925 60.0450 59.8100 59.8525 21008 105.35 1759 125 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.2500 60.3400 60.1200 60.1200 7742 17.05 283 22 USDINR 29-Dec-14 60.6000 60.6000 60.3000 60.3975 3062 16.97 281 12 USDINR 28-Jan-15 60.8975 60.9000 60.8975 60.9000 2765 0.18 3 2 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.2000 61.2000 61.0650 61.0650 9725 0.24 4 4 USDINR 27-Mar-15 61.5000 61.6100 61.4100 61.4100 2084 0.62 10 7 USDINR 28-Apr-15 61.8000 61.9000 61.6600 61.6600 944 2.29 37 8 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)