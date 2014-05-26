May 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 110,277.77 million rupees Open interest* : 1,195,067 Total Traded Quantity : 1,784,371 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 79.5600 80.3300 79.4700 80.1850 33583 5245.68 65614 10726 EURINR 26-Jun-14 79.9975 80.7150 79.9225 80.5950 43598 2194.59 27328 3744 EURINR 28-Jul-14 80.3500 81.0700 80.3500 80.9350 2556 23.51 291 68 EURINR 26-Aug-14 80.5000 81.5000 80.5000 81.5000 593 7.28 90 12 GBPINR 28-May-14 98.4200 99.1925 98.2000 98.9700 14392 5544.80 56137 10311 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 98.8500 99.6825 98.7500 99.4700 35799 3077.05 30997 3904 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 99.2625 100.1125 99.2400 99.9650 2208 79.23 795 106 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.1000 100.3000 100.1000 100.2150 216 1.40 14 4 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.2000 100.5000 100.2000 100.5000 145 0.80 8 3 JPYINR 28-May-14 57.4600 57.8175 57.2475 57.7100 7391 1132.18 19666 4306 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 57.6200 58.0700 57.5600 57.9900 3452 342.59 5922 949 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 57.9500 58.1500 57.9500 58.1500 50 0.46 8 3 USDINR 28-May-14 58.4250 58.8650 58.3425 58.7425 393038 69541.42 1186035 55501 USDINR 26-Jun-14 58.7375 59.1400 58.6350 59.0125 420551 20164.46 342258 14120 USDINR 28-Jul-14 58.9700 59.3975 58.9400 59.2800 106914 1759.95 29735 1116 USDINR 26-Aug-14 59.2550 59.6600 59.2400 59.5925 48684 620.90 10434 436 USDINR 26-Sep-14 59.6000 59.9400 59.5600 59.8900 32320 339.60 5679 231 USDINR 29-Oct-14 59.8725 60.1600 59.8375 60.1350 22933 176.89 2949 137 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.0125 60.4200 60.0125 60.4200 7889 8.98 149 22 USDINR 29-Dec-14 60.6000 60.6200 60.6000 60.6200 3147 5.15 85 6 USDINR 28-Jan-15 60.9000 60.9000 60.9000 60.9000 2785 1.22 20 1 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.5475 61.8000 61.0100 61.4100 9715 4.67 76 15 USDINR 27-Mar-15 61.4000 61.4100 61.1975 61.2725 2157 4.53 74 7 USDINR 28-Apr-15 61.9000 61.9000 61.7000 61.8800 951 0.43 7 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)