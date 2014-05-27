May 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 128,953.1 million rupees Open interest* : 1,228,601 Total Traded Quantity : 2,077,185 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 80.2825 80.7000 80.2150 80.5575 29135 5280.85 65617 10684 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.6525 81.0375 80.6000 80.8700 54477 2588.92 32025 3828 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.2200 81.4150 81.0000 81.2450 3632 134.04 1648 260 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.5000 81.5000 81.4625 81.4625 595 1.80 22 3 GBPINR 28-May-14 99.1475 99.6175 98.8575 99.2650 13375 6715.40 67612 12669 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.6325 100.0800 99.3675 99.7325 45262 3546.62 35533 4842 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 100.2000 100.5475 99.8900 100.1575 2396 48.54 484 114 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.5000 100.7000 100.3600 100.3600 231 4.93 49 8 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.2500 101.2500 101.0025 101.0025 145 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 102.0100 102.0100 102.0100 102.0100 19 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 104.1400 104.1500 103.8000 103.8000 11 0.31 3 3 JPYINR 28-May-14 57.9850 57.9975 57.6775 57.8875 4100 1191.56 20585 4420 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 57.9575 58.2800 57.9575 58.1750 5764 429.25 7378 1056 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.1000 58.5875 58.1000 58.3175 239 13.39 230 12 USDINR 28-May-14 58.7600 59.0850 58.7600 58.9925 296775 76388.41 1295760 63967 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.0575 59.3175 59.0250 59.2250 521235 28014.33 473184 21779 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.3425 59.5700 59.3125 59.4975 116811 3333.76 56064 2451 USDINR 26-Aug-14 59.5725 59.8700 59.5725 59.7650 49202 403.94 6762 291 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.0350 60.1700 59.9400 60.0675 33911 407.99 6793 223 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.2775 60.5000 60.2125 60.3375 23995 382.34 6341 148 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.5575 60.7000 60.3575 60.6125 7944 23.87 394 42 USDINR 29-Dec-14 60.9100 60.9100 60.8000 60.8475 3597 33.46 550 17 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.0700 61.1500 60.9500 61.1500 2790 0.43 7 4 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.3500 61.3500 61.3500 61.3500 9715 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Mar-15 61.7200 61.7200 61.7200 61.7200 2157 0.06 1 1 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.0000 62.0500 61.9000 62.0000 1088 8.62 139 14 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)