GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares rally on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
May 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 130,920.44 million rupees Open interest* : 1,271,221 Total Traded Quantity : 2,121,927 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 28-May-14 80.5225 80.7625 80.4825 80.5625 24613 2529.17 31379 3208 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.7725 81.0800 80.4825 80.5425 63512 6122.56 75824 10573 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.3600 81.3900 80.8275 80.8650 6073 263.62 3253 297 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.3600 81.3625 81.1425 81.2925 613 4.23 52 19 EURINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.4800 62 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 28-May-14 99.2300 99.5050 99.1875 99.2400 6513 1914.56 19272 2679 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.7300 99.9100 98.9075 99.0825 48588 5181.39 52102 10094 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 100.3500 100.3550 99.3975 99.4650 3242 196.73 1970 463 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.6200 100.6200 99.8475 99.8475 271 8.11 81 23 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.5200 100.5200 100.3150 100.3150 154 1.20 12 4 JPYINR 28-May-14 57.9400 58.0900 57.8725 57.9675 3070 405.70 6997 1325 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.1900 58.3850 58.0050 58.0700 7629 1253.07 21544 4683 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.4225 58.5475 58.2500 58.2575 899 43.34 744 108 USDINR 28-May-14 58.9200 59.2000 58.9200 59.0725 184747 36799.77 622747 24589 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.2450 59.4000 59.0825 59.1325 653214 71643.69 1209573 55949 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.5425 59.6550 59.3600 59.4050 132299 3412.31 57357 2059 USDINR 26-Aug-14 59.8500 59.9300 59.6325 59.6850 52749 672.36 11253 397 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.1100 60.2400 59.9500 59.9975 34789 222.01 3695 136 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.2575 60.5200 60.2350 60.2675 25203 141.16 2339 103 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.5225 60.7000 60.5200 60.5650 8069 11.45 189 22 USDINR 29-Dec-14 60.9200 60.9300 60.8000 60.8750 4100 90.87 1493 63 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.4900 61.5800 61.2100 61.4275 9721 2.89 47 7 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.1975 62.1975 62.0500 62.1000 1091 0.19 3 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW YORK, April 23 U.S. stock index futures rose sharply on Sunday on relief that centrist Emmanuel Macron took the first round of voting in the French presidential election, reducing the prospect of an anti-establishment market shock.