May 29 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National
Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 80,077.26 million rupees
Open interest* : 1,111,400
Total Traded Quantity : 1,301,075
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of
Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades
---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------
EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.9600 80.9600 80.2700 80.6775 66499 3919.78 48705 8000
EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.2825 81.2825 80.6250 81.0025 6311 191.47 2369 400
EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.1000 81.3525 81.0000 81.3525 740 10.63 131 23
GBPINR 26-Jun-14 98.9125 99.2175 98.6600 99.0650 52470 4904.64 49589 9390
GBPINR 28-Jul-14 99.4300 99.6250 99.1250 99.4675 3588 224.77 2263 414
GBPINR 26-Aug-14 99.8075 100.0500 99.5425 100.0100 317 9.57 96 22
GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.1000 100.4100 100.0850 100.4100 152 0.40 4 3
JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.1825 58.4475 58.0200 58.3725 9747 1482.74 25475 4539
JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.4750 58.6775 58.2800 58.5825 998 17.60 301 90
JPYINR 26-Aug-14 59.1900 59.1900 58.3500 58.5000 0 0.71 12 6
USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.1125 59.2900 58.9800 59.2400 693959 66178.78 1119400 59274
USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.4275 59.5550 59.2500 59.5050 134791 2389.39 40259 1992
USDINR 26-Aug-14 59.6850 59.8125 59.5250 59.7850 53717 395.00 6623 318
USDINR 26-Sep-14 59.9500 60.1300 59.8625 60.0900 36332 243.66 4061 177
USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.2250 60.4000 60.1775 60.3325 25351 62.25 1033 54
USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.4600 60.6800 60.4125 60.6800 8105 4.66 77 20
USDINR 29-Dec-14 60.7300 60.9800 60.7000 60.9000 4641 34.78 572 14
USDINR 28-Jan-15 60.9025 61.3000 60.8725 61.3000 2870 5.01 82 8
USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.4000 61.5350 61.4000 61.5350 9721 1.35 22 4
USDINR 28-Apr-15 61.9200 61.9200 61.9200 61.9200 1091 0.06 1 1
# in million rupees
* Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours.
Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India
