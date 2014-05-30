May 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 58,905.00 million rupees Open interest* : 1,159,501 Total Traded Quantity : 947,521 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.6425 80.8000 80.4325 80.7450 68642 2760.38 34234 5486 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.0175 81.1500 80.7800 81.1175 7503 379.88 4690 479 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.1425 81.5000 81.0875 81.5000 1103 29.95 369 50 EURINR 26-Sep-14 81.7500 81.8000 81.7500 81.8000 69 0.57 7 2 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.1900 99.4050 98.9575 99.3300 52757 3991.55 40245 7029 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 99.4900 99.8675 99.4200 99.8075 7475 751.09 7536 802 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 99.9975 100.2500 99.8475 100.2500 356 4.60 46 20 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.3600 100.7000 100.3500 100.7000 158 1.21 12 6 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.7300 101.0000 100.7300 101.0000 21 1.01 10 10 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.6000 101.6000 101.6000 101.6000 114 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 103.7200 103.7225 103.7200 103.7225 12 0.21 2 2 GBPINR 27-May-15 103.9500 104.0500 103.9500 104.0500 3 0.42 4 4 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.3925 58.4250 58.2050 58.3800 8419 905.21 15525 3033 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.5150 58.6800 58.4500 58.6475 1525 63.38 1082 143 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 58.9975 58.9975 58.8200 58.9100 0 0.94 16 8 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.2300 59.3500 59.1175 59.3150 724004 47053.25 794261 39773 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.5075 59.6250 59.3800 59.5875 143631 1630.25 27389 1289 USDINR 26-Aug-14 59.7275 59.9000 59.6600 59.8875 56103 387.46 6478 333 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.0300 60.2300 59.9750 60.2150 35887 296.84 4935 177 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.2700 60.5300 60.2700 60.5150 27948 356.44 5899 198 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.5800 60.8200 60.5625 60.8175 9248 261.01 4300 81 USDINR 29-Dec-14 60.8800 61.4975 60.8500 61.0825 4802 28.56 469 21 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.3700 61.6500 61.3700 61.6500 9721 0.68 11 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)