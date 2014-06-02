Jun 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 60,273.73 million rupees Open interest* : 1,138,873 Total Traded Quantity : 970,767 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.0000 81.1200 80.6150 80.7650 66931 3715.19 45931 6114 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.1500 81.4700 81.0475 81.1600 8178 186.77 2298 314 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.7100 81.7100 81.5000 81.5450 1131 2.61 32 11 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.0250 82.0250 82.0250 82.0250 79 1.23 15 2 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.6200 99.7875 99.3300 99.3950 51574 3689.93 37092 6959 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 100.0500 100.1300 99.8400 99.8775 8127 167.55 1676 314 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.3825 100.6000 100.3000 100.3000 402 9.35 93 14 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 158 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.4975 101.5000 101.2700 101.2700 23 0.30 3 3 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 102.4650 102.4650 102.4650 102.4650 29 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 114 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 103.3500 103.3500 103.3500 103.3500 8 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 103.5925 103.5925 103.5925 103.5925 10 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 103.6825 103.6825 103.6825 103.6825 26 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 103.9700 103.9700 103.9700 103.9700 13 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 27-May-15 104.3000 104.4500 103.3000 103.3000 10 1.36 13 13 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.3575 58.3575 58.1325 58.1525 7917 1030.19 17689 3357 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.5600 58.6175 58.4225 58.4450 1904 47.07 804 72 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 58.8200 2 12.02 204 6 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 69.3000 0 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.5175 59.5175 59.2800 59.3250 692214 47246.05 795472 41388 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.6000 59.7700 59.5675 59.6075 152069 2218.50 37174 1387 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.0500 60.0650 59.8750 59.9000 58723 670.33 11180 368 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.3600 60.3600 60.1900 60.2200 38029 774.51 12847 282 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.4400 60.6400 60.4400 60.5025 26178 274.16 4525 138 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.8550 60.9300 60.7775 60.7925 9337 221.25 3636 139 USDINR 29-Dec-14 60.9225 61.2100 60.9225 60.9225 4874 4.40 72 10 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.8000 61.8000 61.6000 61.6000 9721 0.12 2 2 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.5000 62.5000 62.5000 62.5000 1092 0.06 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)