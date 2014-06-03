Jun 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 71,404.72 million rupees Open interest* : 1,221,359 Total Traded Quantity : 1,152,566 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.7375 81.3125 80.7000 81.2325 68641 3446.24 42559 6533 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.1700 81.6975 81.0900 81.6175 10475 395.28 4856 567 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.5400 82.0000 81.5400 81.9925 1229 9.24 113 22 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.3900 99.9800 99.3250 99.9400 53578 4094.41 41067 7480 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 99.9725 100.4775 99.8300 100.4175 9876 352.81 3522 579 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.3300 100.8925 100.3300 100.8550 437 3.73 37 20 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.7500 101.2975 100.7500 101.2975 177 1.92 19 7 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 102.4700 102.8325 102.4700 102.8325 117 0.31 3 3 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 102.8700 103.1900 102.8700 103.1900 10 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.1400 58.3325 57.9500 58.2925 8557 1182.15 20334 3435 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.3900 58.6100 58.2500 58.5525 2190 34.86 596 63 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.4100 59.6875 59.3075 59.6625 748740 57242.61 962053 51906 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.6550 59.9900 59.6000 59.9625 162702 3649.73 60975 2403 USDINR 26-Aug-14 59.9300 60.2525 59.8975 60.2125 62132 429.72 7151 393 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.3200 60.5750 60.2300 60.5600 36676 394.10 6530 237 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.5000 60.8500 60.5000 60.8375 26599 79.48 1309 79 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.9150 61.1325 60.9150 61.1175 9454 71.32 1169 36 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.1100 61.4000 61.1100 61.4000 4989 14.39 235 18 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.3500 61.6475 61.3500 61.6475 2900 1.96 32 3 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.7500 61.7500 61.7500 61.7500 9721 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.0000 62.2000 62.0000 62.2000 2159 0.19 3 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)