Jun 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 71,536.68 million rupees Open interest* : 1,187,378 Total Traded Quantity : 1,150,697 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 81.2100 81.2425 80.8575 81.1725 68184 3293.68 40638 6900 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.5400 81.6125 81.2600 81.5425 10878 117.38 1441 306 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.8800 81.8800 81.6800 81.8350 1294 6.14 75 10 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.8500 99.9350 99.2750 99.8500 52483 5118.80 51396 9188 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 100.1450 100.4175 99.7975 100.3400 10171 169.92 1697 449 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.6600 100.8700 100.2500 100.7850 485 6.54 65 31 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.0500 101.0500 101.0500 101.0500 176 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 58.1200 58.1475 57.8750 58.0650 8670 1264.42 21793 3961 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.3600 58.4300 58.1875 58.3775 2293 15.10 259 75 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 58.9800 58.9800 58.3500 58.3500 2 0.47 8 4 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.6350 59.6750 59.4050 59.5875 707721 58293.72 979107 49255 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.8950 59.9700 59.7050 59.8750 168904 2537.26 42392 1739 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.2300 60.2425 59.9775 60.1750 63069 530.75 8823 407 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.5000 60.5775 60.3400 60.4850 36560 52.58 870 56 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.8000 60.8850 60.6200 60.8075 26114 109.04 1794 80 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.0025 61.0950 60.9400 61.0525 9526 6.89 113 11 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.2500 61.4175 61.2100 61.3050 4990 5.40 88 11 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.6500 61.6500 61.6500 61.6500 2865 2.16 35 1 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.9175 61.9175 61.8350 61.8500 9711 4.33 70 3 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.1500 62.1500 62.1500 62.1500 2160 0.06 1 1 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.2500 62.2500 62.1500 62.1500 1094 0.19 3 3 USDINR 27-May-15 62.5000 62.5000 62.5000 62.5000 28 1.75 28 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)