Jun 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 50,964.57 million rupees Open interest* : 1,196,673 Total Traded Quantity : 815,318 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.9100 81.0500 80.7950 80.9475 69328 3474.18 42937 6310 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.2850 81.4275 81.2000 81.3200 11131 173.88 2138 283 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.6000 81.7650 81.5800 81.6900 1312 3.92 48 14 EURINR 26-Sep-14 82.2000 82.2000 82.2000 82.2000 81 0.16 2 1 EURINR 29-Dec-14 86.2500 86.2500 84.5500 84.5500 10 1.37 16 2 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.6525 99.8475 99.5000 99.7375 55698 3573.05 35851 6686 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 100.4175 100.4175 100.0200 100.2200 11020 190.01 1896 407 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.6000 100.9800 100.6000 100.7800 548 8.06 80 26 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.2500 101.2500 101.1000 101.1000 176 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 101.5000 24 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 109.3250 109.3250 109.3250 109.3250 13 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 57.9950 58.1875 57.9350 58.0925 9516 812.07 13992 2586 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.2925 58.4700 58.2700 58.3775 2283 5.78 99 34 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.4675 59.5400 59.3725 59.4800 719191 40369.96 678964 39388 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.7775 59.8375 59.6625 59.7725 175362 1875.10 31385 1385 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.0500 60.1250 59.9775 60.0500 62558 249.50 4155 207 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.3625 60.4300 60.2850 60.3700 36173 136.54 2263 66 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.6800 60.7200 60.6100 60.6725 26077 48.58 801 52 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.9600 60.9900 60.9050 60.9900 9615 14.62 240 10 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.2000 61.2900 61.2000 61.2200 5432 27.07 442 19 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.2500 62.2600 62.2500 62.2500 1095 0.19 3 3 USDINR 27-May-15 62.5000 62.5025 62.5000 62.5025 30 0.13 2 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)