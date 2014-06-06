US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens little changed
April 21 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday as earnings rolled in, while investors braced for the first round of the closely contested French presidential election.
Jun 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 47,306.56 million rupees Open interest* : 1,227,494 Total Traded Quantity : 761,176 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.9275 81.1250 80.7200 80.8550 69746 3372.83 41686 5688 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.3325 81.4875 81.1225 81.2475 11444 192.66 2369 342 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.7500 81.8500 81.5900 81.6375 1447 19.87 243 22 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.5725 99.8225 99.5725 99.6825 59321 2798.72 28066 4854 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 100.2150 100.3150 100.1250 100.1800 12143 174.79 1744 262 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.8500 100.8700 100.6125 100.6125 544 10.18 101 13 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 103.1500 103.1500 103.1500 103.1500 10 0.41 4 1 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 57.9300 58.0675 57.8750 57.8925 7701 795.24 13724 2206 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.2950 58.3500 58.1800 58.1975 2285 3.09 53 23 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.3200 59.3600 59.2025 59.2550 724559 36828.25 621170 33315 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.6500 59.6500 59.5100 59.5525 184159 2243.70 37662 1335 USDINR 26-Aug-14 59.8500 59.9200 59.8225 59.8425 63265 281.68 4705 192 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.1700 60.2400 60.1550 60.1900 35700 138.81 2306 65 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.4850 60.5500 60.4500 60.4850 25880 193.65 3201 97 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.8100 60.8300 60.7600 60.7850 9916 114.55 1884 86 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.1000 61.1400 61.0675 61.0675 5593 130.94 2142 49 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.3500 61.4000 61.3500 61.4000 2870 0.37 6 3 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.6500 61.6500 61.6500 61.6500 9711 0.31 5 1 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.1500 62.1500 62.1000 62.1000 1200 6.52 105 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Apr 21 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE860H14XR3 ADITYA BIRLA FIN 89D 24-Apr-17 99.9487 6.2447 1 265 99.9487