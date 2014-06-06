Jun 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 47,306.56 million rupees Open interest* : 1,227,494 Total Traded Quantity : 761,176 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.9275 81.1250 80.7200 80.8550 69746 3372.83 41686 5688 EURINR 28-Jul-14 81.3325 81.4875 81.1225 81.2475 11444 192.66 2369 342 EURINR 26-Aug-14 81.7500 81.8500 81.5900 81.6375 1447 19.87 243 22 GBPINR 26-Jun-14 99.5725 99.8225 99.5725 99.6825 59321 2798.72 28066 4854 GBPINR 28-Jul-14 100.2150 100.3150 100.1250 100.1800 12143 174.79 1744 262 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.8500 100.8700 100.6125 100.6125 544 10.18 101 13 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 103.1500 103.1500 103.1500 103.1500 10 0.41 4 1 JPYINR 26-Jun-14 57.9300 58.0675 57.8750 57.8925 7701 795.24 13724 2206 JPYINR 28-Jul-14 58.2950 58.3500 58.1800 58.1975 2285 3.09 53 23 USDINR 26-Jun-14 59.3200 59.3600 59.2025 59.2550 724559 36828.25 621170 33315 USDINR 28-Jul-14 59.6500 59.6500 59.5100 59.5525 184159 2243.70 37662 1335 USDINR 26-Aug-14 59.8500 59.9200 59.8225 59.8425 63265 281.68 4705 192 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.1700 60.2400 60.1550 60.1900 35700 138.81 2306 65 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.4850 60.5500 60.4500 60.4850 25880 193.65 3201 97 USDINR 26-Nov-14 60.8100 60.8300 60.7600 60.7850 9916 114.55 1884 86 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.1000 61.1400 61.0675 61.0675 5593 130.94 2142 49 USDINR 28-Jan-15 61.3500 61.4000 61.3500 61.4000 2870 0.37 6 3 USDINR 25-Feb-15 61.6500 61.6500 61.6500 61.6500 9711 0.31 5 1 USDINR 28-Apr-15 62.1500 62.1500 62.1000 62.1000 1200 6.52 105 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)