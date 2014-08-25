Aug 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 104,289.08 million rupees Open interest* : 2,856,400 Total Traded Quantity : 1,673,589 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Aug-14 80.0175 80.0175 79.7575 79.9650 21224 3123.99 39106 5714 EURINR 26-Sep-14 80.4875 80.5275 80.2725 80.4975 30241 1251.64 15569 1712 EURINR 29-Oct-14 80.9425 80.9900 80.7975 80.9425 866 28.72 355 49 EURINR 26-Nov-14 81.7200 81.7225 81.2500 81.2500 85 18.74 230 6 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.1825 100.6150 100.0200 100.5225 16009 2911.54 29020 5531 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.9000 101.2175 100.7000 101.1550 30018 1388.05 13755 2096 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.4000 101.7500 101.2650 101.7225 1147 15.63 154 66 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.4850 102.2000 101.4850 102.2000 122 1.32 13 9 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 102.7600 102.7600 102.7600 102.7600 194 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 58.0850 58.3625 57.9900 58.3150 6399 799.77 13749 3141 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.5100 58.7525 58.3925 58.7175 3694 327.53 5595 1285 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.7500 59.1475 58.7500 58.9725 119 6.18 105 13 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.5050 60.5950 60.4225 60.5800 786052 60434.07 998914 34305 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9450 61.0175 60.8400 61.0025 1522616 29043.56 476773 15060 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3625 61.4200 61.2350 61.4075 203956 3550.15 57888 1492 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7000 61.7950 61.6100 61.7850 61680 526.53 8533 315 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1575 62.2250 62.0350 62.2100 67885 585.67 9424 294 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5525 62.6100 62.4475 62.6025 18621 262.85 4202 155 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8900 62.9400 62.8400 62.9400 9743 1.26 20 6 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2500 63.3500 63.2125 63.3350 3499 1.14 18 6 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 63.6000 1061 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-May-15 64.0250 64.0250 63.8000 63.8000 18378 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.4475 64.4475 64.1300 64.3500 48899 3.92 61 24 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6400 64.7500 64.5000 64.7000 3892 6.53 101 16 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)