Aug 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 112,438.56 million rupees Open interest* : 2,740,237 Total Traded Quantity : 1,795,476 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Aug-14 79.9950 79.9950 79.8475 79.9000 9495 2622.70 32819 2347 EURINR 26-Sep-14 80.5350 80.5875 80.3225 80.3850 39315 2864.15 35596 4153 EURINR 29-Oct-14 80.9875 81.0650 80.8000 80.8325 1103 26.62 329 56 EURINR 26-Nov-14 81.2625 81.3100 81.2625 81.3100 112 2.20 27 2 GBPINR 26-Aug-14 100.4950 100.5225 100.3225 100.3425 7365 2323.01 23139 2625 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 101.1375 101.1525 100.8350 100.8800 37360 2487.81 24630 4260 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.7000 101.7500 101.4050 101.4375 1259 35.64 351 90 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 102.5100 102.5100 102.5100 102.5100 194 0.21 2 2 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 103.1025 103.1025 103.1025 103.1025 5 0.62 6 1 JPYINR 26-Aug-14 58.3750 58.3750 58.1575 58.2300 3172 356.71 6123 1164 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.7825 58.7825 58.6100 58.6400 7336 601.31 10245 2165 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 59.0600 59.2200 59.0600 59.1075 157 10.29 174 19 USDINR 26-Aug-14 60.5800 60.5800 60.4700 60.4875 535345 35620.77 588668 14340 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0000 61.0050 60.8900 60.9075 1591685 57336.84 940797 32911 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3525 61.4000 61.2750 61.3025 268993 6503.60 106017 1985 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7600 61.7600 61.6450 61.6675 66205 962.84 15603 452 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1475 62.2000 62.0600 62.0675 68846 287.06 4620 123 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5275 62.5800 62.4500 62.4600 21193 339.64 5434 119 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8600 62.9050 62.8025 62.8075 10308 44.38 706 19 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.3750 63.3750 63.3750 63.3750 3498 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9200 64.2925 63.9050 64.0475 18377 7.93 124 13 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2400 64.3400 64.2400 64.3000 48914 4.18 65 10 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)