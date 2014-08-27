Aug 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 57,082.27 million rupees Open interest* : 2,300,080 Total Traded Quantity : 915,153 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 80.1950 80.2425 80.0600 80.1600 41678 2170.26 27079 3895 EURINR 29-Oct-14 80.5900 80.7000 80.5400 80.6150 1375 61.02 757 103 EURINR 26-Nov-14 81.1450 81.2525 81.1450 81.2525 116 1.95 24 5 EURINR 29-Dec-14 82.5000 82.5000 82.5000 82.5000 10 0.08 1 1 EURINR 25-Feb-15 85.6700 85.7300 85.0000 85.0000 27 0.43 5 4 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.5200 100.8825 100.5200 100.8450 37544 2041.08 20262 4541 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.2500 101.4500 101.1500 101.4000 1669 104.65 1033 299 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.8500 101.9500 101.7500 101.9400 136 2.34 23 18 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 102.4100 102.5000 102.4100 102.5000 194 0.31 3 3 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 4 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 103.4000 103.4000 103.4000 103.4000 5 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 103.8000 103.9975 103.8000 103.9975 35 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.4300 58.6050 58.4300 58.5450 8269 525.50 8976 1548 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 59.0000 59.0000 58.8775 58.9450 342 20.45 347 77 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 67.0900 1 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8450 60.8950 60.7550 60.8250 1671640 46304.02 761212 34131 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.2475 61.2775 61.1475 61.2175 295144 4956.12 80956 1988 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6150 61.6375 61.5300 61.5850 66426 734.06 11918 252 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0400 62.0525 61.9400 61.9925 68966 75.46 1217 80 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.4200 62.4325 62.3350 62.4000 21322 48.67 780 45 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7400 62.7750 62.6975 62.7700 10323 13.36 213 10 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.0500 63.3500 63.0325 63.3475 3498 1.90 30 6 USDINR 27-May-15 63.8000 63.8000 63.8000 63.8000 18377 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2600 64.2600 64.2000 64.2000 48901 7.58 118 9 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.5400 64.5400 64.5000 64.5000 3890 0.26 4 3 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.6025 64.8700 64.6025 64.8475 188 12.25 189 31 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)