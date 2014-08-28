Aug 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 85,251.88 million rupees Open interest* : 2,253,991 Total Traded Quantity : 1,371,491 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 80.2050 80.4800 80.2050 80.3900 42949 2191.57 27270 4272 EURINR 29-Oct-14 80.6800 80.9675 80.6800 80.8325 2234 199.80 2472 231 EURINR 26-Nov-14 81.1550 81.4075 81.1550 81.4075 75 5.12 63 5 EURINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.5000 59 4.58 56 2 EURINR 28-Jan-15 82.4000 82.4000 82.4000 82.4000 210 0.08 1 1 EURINR 25-Feb-15 82.4800 82.4800 82.4600 82.4600 25 0.16 2 2 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.8500 101.2375 100.7400 101.0850 36261 2400.43 23769 5046 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.3275 101.8050 101.3275 101.6500 3081 366.47 3610 490 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 102.6975 102.6975 101.7825 102.4400 185 5.92 58 20 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 102.4500 103.4075 102.4500 103.4075 194 0.51 5 4 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.5400 58.9900 58.5400 58.8200 8550 717.09 12200 2541 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.9600 59.4000 58.9600 59.2325 439 17.84 302 49 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.7175 61.0775 60.7100 60.9550 1600024 70909.34 1164451 48294 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1250 61.4675 61.1000 61.3550 324715 5768.97 94160 2444 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5000 61.8400 61.4800 61.7300 69261 1547.82 25112 544 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9100 62.2150 61.9100 62.1325 57890 973.34 15695 286 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3000 62.5700 62.2900 62.4975 21220 65.39 1048 43 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6700 62.9000 62.6700 62.8500 10259 44.33 706 36 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.9275 63.3500 62.9275 63.2225 3499 1.08 17 12 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5500 63.5500 63.5500 63.5500 1061 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-May-15 63.8100 63.9500 63.8100 63.8850 18377 1.21 19 9 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.3800 64.4000 64.2500 64.3175 48901 1.80 28 4 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6500 64.7400 64.6500 64.7400 3916 1.75 27 3 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.7000 65.0250 64.7000 65.0250 606 27.20 419 26 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)