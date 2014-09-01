Sep 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 53,615.00 million rupees Open interest* : 2,307,644 Total Traded Quantity : 854,530 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 79.9300 79.9800 79.8100 79.9575 44084 1668.14 20879 3027 EURINR 29-Oct-14 80.3850 80.4700 80.3100 80.4350 2215 83.93 1044 98 EURINR 26-Nov-14 80.7050 80.9175 80.7000 80.9175 264 16.80 208 30 EURINR 29-Dec-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 82.5000 63 0.73 9 3 EURINR 25-Feb-15 82.1000 82.1000 82.1000 82.1000 24 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.9800 101.1800 100.8900 101.1025 37140 2279.58 22560 3927 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.5500 101.7500 101.4725 101.7275 7022 686.72 6756 599 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 102.0000 102.2700 102.0000 102.2700 189 1.53 15 13 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 102.6000 102.8500 102.6000 102.8500 192 0.82 8 6 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 103.2500 103.2500 103.2500 103.2500 5 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 104.5000 104.5000 104.5000 104.5000 35 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.4975 58.6975 58.3200 58.3950 8375 527.75 9034 1481 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.8300 58.8850 58.7600 58.8025 543 15.89 270 47 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.8950 60.9300 60.7725 60.8725 1678750 43734.75 718810 30982 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3050 61.3075 61.1725 61.2700 348352 3633.14 59330 1900 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.6325 61.6550 61.5425 61.6350 69493 555.36 9014 305 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0600 62.0600 61.9500 62.0350 59877 308.27 4971 159 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3925 62.4200 62.3300 62.4075 21524 65.44 1049 48 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7700 62.7975 62.6975 62.7725 10487 33.26 530 17 USDINR 27-May-15 63.7500 63.7500 63.7500 63.7500 18377 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.8025 64.9000 64.7700 64.8550 633 2.53 39 13 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)