Sep 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 93,814.37 million rupees Open interest* : 2,449,108 Total Traded Quantity : 1,499,478 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 80.0300 80.0700 79.7750 79.9575 43984 2893.30 36201 5818 EURINR 29-Oct-14 80.5125 80.5125 80.2800 80.4350 2331 140.42 1747 194 EURINR 26-Nov-14 80.8000 80.9000 80.8000 80.9000 316 0.24 3 3 EURINR 27-Mar-15 82.2500 82.2500 82.2500 82.2500 34 0.33 4 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.5600 100.5600 99.9250 100.0150 35953 4422.34 44154 8234 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.0000 101.0000 100.5075 100.5825 7894 293.53 2913 616 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.5500 101.5500 100.6650 101.1575 230 17.83 176 75 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.8500 102.0550 101.7000 101.7025 195 4.69 46 37 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 102.5000 102.5000 102.4500 102.4500 4 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 103.3000 103.4200 103.3000 103.4200 38 0.31 3 3 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 103.6800 103.8475 103.6600 103.7700 23 0.73 7 7 GBPINR 27-May-15 104.0600 104.1000 104.0600 104.1000 17 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.0500 58.0675 57.7550 57.8700 7901 781.10 13484 3129 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.3350 58.4275 58.1700 58.2525 937 12.78 219 76 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9150 61.0150 60.6675 60.7800 1692931 77500.27 1274237 51189 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3725 61.4050 61.0650 61.1800 414585 6034.10 98576 3599 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7200 61.7500 61.4400 61.5550 72087 1154.97 18746 578 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1300 62.1500 61.8300 61.9300 60864 408.71 6593 286 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.4425 62.4425 62.2250 62.2975 21332 74.31 1193 51 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8025 62.8025 62.6200 62.6700 10662 52.14 832 20 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2500 63.2500 63.0000 63.1000 3691 4.29 68 10 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6000 63.6000 63.4500 63.4500 1099 1.27 20 3 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9075 63.9075 63.7400 63.7500 18378 1.47 23 3 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.2000 64.2500 64.1600 64.2275 48898 0.32 5 3 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.5350 64.5800 64.5350 64.5800 3895 2.45 38 8 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.9525 64.9575 64.8000 64.8800 829 12.06 186 12 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)