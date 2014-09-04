Sep 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 62,638.87 million rupees Open interest* : 2,500,900 Total Traded Quantity : 992,746 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 79.8700 79.9350 79.5975 79.6725 43324 2749.35 34456 4806 EURINR 29-Oct-14 80.3700 80.3750 80.0850 80.1425 9999 888.01 11057 705 EURINR 26-Nov-14 80.7000 80.7000 80.5500 80.6300 318 0.73 9 6 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.0450 100.0575 99.7000 99.7800 39114 3221.41 32254 5222 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.6200 100.6350 100.3025 100.3300 9649 440.85 4388 614 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.0050 101.1475 100.7775 100.8300 285 14.52 144 34 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.5500 101.6500 101.4500 101.4850 210 3.96 39 18 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 102.0000 102.1000 101.9950 101.9950 7 0.41 4 4 GBPINR 27-May-15 103.9775 103.9775 103.9775 103.9775 18 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 58.0100 58.0425 57.7550 57.8100 8635 502.62 8682 1750 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.4325 58.4325 58.1275 58.1525 1428 51.26 880 98 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.7400 60.8350 60.6400 60.6750 1672686 46450.06 765029 30078 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1500 61.2000 61.0375 61.0775 462558 6627.50 108426 3943 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.5225 61.5400 61.4300 61.4650 78843 1230.48 20007 492 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.9100 61.9400 61.8325 61.8500 64738 320.38 5176 191 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.2350 62.3025 62.2100 62.2200 21270 67.87 1090 47 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6325 62.6900 62.5900 62.6100 10996 61.15 976 29 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.9600 63.1000 62.9425 63.1000 3690 1.32 21 5 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.3700 63.3700 63.3700 63.3700 1096 0.19 3 1 USDINR 27-May-15 63.7500 63.7500 63.7100 63.7100 18378 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.1700 64.2850 64.1000 64.1025 48898 2.69 42 6 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.5200 64.5200 64.5200 64.5200 3890 0.32 5 1 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.8100 64.8300 64.8000 64.8200 870 3.56 55 5 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)