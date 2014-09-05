Sep 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 67,824.85 million rupees Open interest* : 2,556,146 Total Traded Quantity : 1,017,980 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.6175 78.7875 78.4400 78.6450 43455 2566.65 32656 5552 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.0250 79.2575 78.9400 79.1375 10425 206.38 2610 368 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.5000 79.7500 79.3050 79.6000 340 4.29 54 19 EURINR 29-Dec-14 79.8375 79.9625 79.8375 79.9625 82 1.60 20 2 EURINR 27-Mar-15 83.6000 83.6000 83.6000 83.6000 34 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-Apr-15 84.3000 84.3000 81.9925 81.9925 22 0.83 10 6 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.1500 99.2250 98.8800 98.9525 32893 4891.58 49399 7060 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.9975 99.9975 99.4775 99.5400 12256 665.11 6676 827 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 100.4950 100.4950 100.1000 100.1300 264 15.94 159 39 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.1000 101.1000 100.7000 100.7000 204 16.74 166 35 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 101.1825 101.2000 101.1825 101.2000 7 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 101.7800 101.7800 101.7800 101.7800 6 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.8100 57.8200 57.5725 57.7050 7329 801.37 13889 2764 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.0250 58.1500 57.9500 58.1075 1441 13.18 227 55 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.7000 60.7950 60.6425 60.6750 1634197 48305.66 795682 32877 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.1225 61.1900 61.0500 61.0750 485262 3462.05 56656 2548 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.4650 61.5775 61.4350 61.4700 80608 826.11 13430 557 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.8550 61.9925 61.8500 61.8825 74929 1191.69 19242 1098 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.2500 62.3500 62.2375 62.2775 21293 49.89 801 45 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.6075 62.7400 62.6000 62.6750 11402 56.67 904 43 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.9775 63.0800 62.9775 63.0225 3738 15.75 250 13 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9150 63.9400 63.7100 63.8600 18374 5.49 86 18 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.1000 64.2000 64.0650 64.1375 50250 109.22 1703 12 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.8300 64.8300 64.7700 64.8000 1082 13.74 212 20 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)