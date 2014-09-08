Sep 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 53,214.78 million rupees Open interest* : 2,559,348 Total Traded Quantity : 833,275 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.3800 78.4425 78.2000 78.4000 43188 1615.00 20620 3318 EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.9000 78.9375 78.7200 78.9100 10467 97.08 1232 205 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.2500 79.2650 79.1700 79.2650 340 2.54 32 6 EURINR 28-Apr-15 80.9100 80.9100 80.9000 80.9000 22 0.40 5 2 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 98.3575 98.3575 97.4475 97.6550 33981 5116.63 52331 8104 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.9625 98.9625 98.0300 98.2575 15691 1029.12 10460 1234 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.4000 99.4000 98.6500 98.9900 351 14.08 142 48 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.8000 99.8000 99.2500 99.3350 212 1.89 19 15 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 100.1100 100.1100 100.1100 100.1100 6 0.20 2 1 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 101.2000 101.2000 100.4100 100.4100 0 1.21 12 3 GBPINR 27-Mar-15 101.8000 102.1800 101.0000 101.0000 2 4.58 45 6 GBPINR 28-Apr-15 102.1000 102.1000 101.6000 101.6000 3 2.14 21 4 GBPINR 27-May-15 102.0200 102.0200 101.9500 102.0000 0 2.14 21 4 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.6225 57.6400 57.5200 57.5475 7521 278.35 4835 1141 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.0175 58.0175 57.8925 57.8950 1433 6.08 105 33 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.5500 60.5800 60.4550 60.5400 1655936 37923.61 626740 26081 USDINR 29-Oct-14 60.9575 60.9750 60.8525 60.9375 521882 5874.87 96456 3465 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.3325 61.3325 61.2500 61.3200 84255 726.63 11855 337 USDINR 29-Dec-14 61.7350 61.7450 61.6700 61.7225 75424 267.32 4332 211 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.1225 62.1300 62.0500 62.1000 21399 76.29 1229 79 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.5275 62.5275 62.4050 62.5000 12134 107.21 1716 73 USDINR 27-Mar-15 62.8000 62.8900 62.7500 62.8600 4109 50.32 801 30 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.0050 63.2700 63.0050 63.2700 1095 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-May-15 63.6300 63.6300 63.6200 63.6200 18374 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.0000 64.0400 63.9325 64.0225 50250 0.51 8 7 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.6300 64.7050 64.6300 64.7000 1273 16.30 252 17 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)