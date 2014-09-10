Sep 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 120,911.59 million rupees Open interest* : 2,244,778 Total Traded Quantity : 1,927,329 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.8600 79.3025 78.8600 79.2100 41752 3084.81 38998 6335 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.3925 79.7800 79.3625 79.6725 11973 295.37 3708 393 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.9000 80.2300 79.9000 80.2300 388 0.96 12 8 EURINR 29-Dec-14 80.7000 80.7000 80.7000 80.7000 82 0.16 2 2 EURINR 25-Feb-15 81.8000 81.8000 81.5000 81.5000 13 1.96 24 2 EURINR 27-Mar-15 81.3000 81.3000 81.3000 81.3000 34 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 98.3650 98.7475 98.2475 98.6550 26577 4777.42 48488 9128 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 98.9600 99.3300 98.8500 99.2225 16613 1110.83 11201 1252 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 99.7950 99.8850 99.4150 99.8500 445 13.06 131 42 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 99.9900 100.4000 99.9900 100.4000 206 0.80 8 8 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.4800 57.5350 57.3100 57.4050 8707 971.28 16918 3377 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.8275 57.8800 57.7000 57.7725 1175 49.17 851 135 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0100 61.3000 61.0100 61.1825 1256378 97998.40 1602714 54558 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3950 61.7000 61.3950 61.5725 577643 9046.97 146976 6790 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8100 62.0750 61.7950 61.9275 110459 2704.13 43666 1255 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2100 62.4700 62.2000 62.3600 75434 288.00 4619 297 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5800 62.8200 62.5750 62.7375 23079 338.61 5398 219 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9525 63.1900 62.9500 63.0750 13829 154.97 2457 84 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.3500 63.5500 63.3100 63.5500 4775 19.71 311 12 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.7550 63.7825 63.7550 63.7825 1120 1.66 26 2 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9325 64.3000 63.9300 64.1100 18379 1.66 26 4 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.4000 64.6800 64.3975 64.5300 50258 13.04 202 18 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.7500 65.0500 64.7500 64.9850 3954 22.88 352 21 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.1150 65.4200 65.0850 65.3000 1505 15.65 240 52 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)