Sep 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 97,135.88 million rupees Open interest* : 2,217,344 Total Traded Quantity : 1,557,473 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.8600 79.0300 78.7500 78.9875 39089 2636.23 33424 5388 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.4200 79.5100 79.2350 79.4650 12457 178.55 2250 276 EURINR 26-Nov-14 80.0000 80.0000 79.6800 79.9050 391 3.11 39 9 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 98.9000 99.3450 98.8800 99.2750 28931 3311.48 33430 6660 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.5025 99.9475 99.4600 99.8775 17812 306.05 3072 569 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 100.1200 100.5800 100.0350 100.5125 472 7.52 75 23 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 100.6800 100.8000 100.6800 100.8000 202 0.71 7 5 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.2875 57.2925 56.9550 57.0875 9514 976.95 17099 2925 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 58.0000 58.0000 57.3500 57.4525 1274 13.01 226 52 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.6025 57.6025 57.6025 57.6025 19 0.63 11 2 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 57.7000 57.7000 57.7000 57.7000 1 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0325 61.1625 60.9275 61.1250 1175498 80021.45 1310736 51969 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5000 61.5550 61.3300 61.5275 627955 8179.61 133120 5101 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8700 61.9275 61.7100 61.9025 113291 688.19 11130 493 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.2550 62.3100 62.1000 62.2800 76432 201.74 3241 181 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.6400 62.6850 62.4800 62.6325 22561 177.61 2837 105 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.9800 63.0575 62.8500 62.9875 15120 210.67 3345 77 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.3300 63.4000 63.2500 63.4000 5081 39.84 629 17 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9300 63.9300 63.9300 63.9300 18379 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5000 64.5000 64.4000 64.5000 50258 0.19 3 3 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.1025 65.2350 65.1025 65.2225 2607 182.20 2797 52 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)