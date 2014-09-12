Sep 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 89,940.77 million rupees Open interest* : 2,224,046 Total Traded Quantity : 1,438,209 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.9675 79.0850 78.7000 78.7500 37515 2753.32 34919 4752 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.5175 79.5400 79.2000 79.2350 14006 332.65 4191 334 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.8500 79.8500 79.8000 79.8200 391 2.47 31 5 EURINR 27-Mar-15 83.0000 83.0000 83.0000 83.0000 34 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-Apr-15 82.9975 82.9975 82.9975 82.9975 22 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.2000 99.3725 98.7625 98.8225 28001 3162.25 31942 6094 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.9125 99.9500 99.3225 99.3925 17144 636.72 6399 812 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 100.4000 100.4000 100.1000 100.1000 484 10.13 101 13 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.0025 57.0300 56.8100 56.8250 9407 475.73 8360 1794 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.3825 57.4100 57.1775 57.2000 1363 16.10 281 80 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0950 61.2125 60.8525 60.8800 1144411 74836.49 1226666 47450 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5025 61.6100 61.2500 61.2800 657624 6287.06 102383 5414 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9525 61.9700 61.6350 61.6550 115949 549.39 8892 421 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3500 62.3500 62.0325 62.0550 80034 431.03 6935 299 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.6700 62.7000 62.4150 62.4450 21726 223.64 3578 109 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.0500 63.0600 62.7800 62.8100 14746 159.42 2535 89 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.5050 63.5050 63.1500 63.1500 4943 13.30 210 15 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.6100 63.6100 63.5700 63.5700 1120 0.57 9 2 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9000 63.9000 63.8000 63.8000 18379 0.19 3 3 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.4200 64.4200 64.3200 64.3225 50158 8.11 126 4 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.9100 64.9100 64.6000 64.6800 3816 19.14 295 13 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.2500 65.3050 64.9700 64.9950 2773 22.88 351 36 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)