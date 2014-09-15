Sep 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 118,853.38 million rupees Open interest* : 2,095,990 Total Traded Quantity : 1,893,190 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 79.1900 79.4400 79.0000 79.2175 32759 4069.40 51352 7093 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.7275 79.9100 79.5575 79.7150 14202 120.98 1518 253 EURINR 26-Nov-14 80.2150 80.2600 80.0500 80.1650 448 5.53 69 14 EURINR 29-Dec-14 80.6600 80.6800 80.6600 80.6800 85 0.32 4 2 EURINR 28-Jan-15 81.1975 81.2000 81.1975 81.2000 237 2.03 25 3 EURINR 25-Feb-15 81.5000 81.5000 81.5000 81.5000 10 0.24 3 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.2100 99.6975 99.2100 99.6200 23053 4088.83 41097 7546 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.8100 100.2850 99.8050 100.2000 18594 798.12 7979 1007 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 100.6000 100.8350 100.6000 100.8275 533 8.96 89 26 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.0500 101.4000 101.0500 101.3500 203 1.72 17 13 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 101.7500 101.9000 101.7500 101.8750 10 0.41 4 4 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 102.2500 102.2500 102.2500 102.2500 1 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.0500 57.2475 57.0175 57.2150 9195 726.15 12707 2561 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.4100 57.5950 57.4100 57.5925 1329 18.23 317 91 JPYINR 25-Feb-15 60.0000 60.0000 60.0000 60.0000 2 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.1400 61.3575 61.1175 61.3275 1004079 97605.54 1593560 57435 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5500 61.7475 61.5150 61.7175 674182 8447.17 137005 7392 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9000 62.1125 61.8900 62.0775 120581 1488.05 23986 1033 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1000 62.4950 62.1000 62.4500 76001 824.67 13210 435 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.6775 62.8550 62.6625 62.8150 21846 313.28 4990 201 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.1500 63.2200 63.0525 63.2025 15917 182.55 2891 124 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.4050 63.5800 63.3700 63.5675 6028 111.66 1759 41 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.8375 63.9500 63.8200 63.9500 1235 7.47 117 11 USDINR 27-May-15 64.2300 64.2300 64.2300 64.2300 18379 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5800 64.7000 64.5500 64.7000 50193 2.33 36 7 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.9625 65.0000 64.9150 65.0000 3916 6.69 103 5 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.2500 65.4400 65.2500 65.4325 2972 22.81 349 39 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)