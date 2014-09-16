Sep 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 67,189.61 million rupees Open interest* : 2,091,872 Total Traded Quantity : 1,068,758 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 79.3800 79.4250 79.1350 79.2925 31352 2739.40 34558 5146 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.6825 79.9025 79.6500 79.7875 15248 236.58 2966 285 EURINR 26-Nov-14 80.1000 80.2175 80.1000 80.2175 468 2.73 34 9 EURINR 27-Mar-15 84.4000 84.4000 84.4000 84.4000 34 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-Apr-15 84.3000 84.3000 84.3000 84.3000 22 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.3400 99.4200 99.0250 99.1275 21319 2440.04 24598 5362 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 99.9925 100.0075 99.6300 99.7275 18641 171.07 1714 408 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 100.5000 100.5000 100.2700 100.2700 525 3.41 34 10 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.0275 101.0400 100.9000 100.9000 201 2.32 23 9 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 101.4400 101.4500 101.4400 101.4500 11 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 3 0.20 2 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 56.8600 57.3275 56.8600 57.1850 9462 751.30 13132 2199 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.5925 57.6625 57.4750 57.5525 1049 33.33 579 73 JPYINR 29-Dec-14 59.0000 59.0000 59.0000 59.0000 0 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.1550 61.3250 61.1550 61.2425 962263 52222.70 852652 34094 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5250 61.7200 61.5250 61.6525 698519 5574.31 90410 4914 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9650 62.0900 61.9400 62.0200 129358 1360.51 21938 814 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3500 62.4900 62.3200 62.4025 78646 832.71 13342 392 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.7100 62.8475 62.7050 62.7675 21686 245.32 3906 132 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.0700 63.2000 63.0700 63.1250 16067 145.23 2299 67 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.4450 63.5600 63.4450 63.5200 6174 11.30 178 9 USDINR 27-May-15 64.3000 64.3600 64.1700 64.1700 18379 5.21 81 22 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.7000 64.7200 64.5700 64.6400 50193 21.81 337 21 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.9325 64.9325 64.9325 64.9325 3916 0.65 10 1 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.2800 65.3200 65.2050 65.3000 8336 389.05 5960 60 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)