Sep 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 69,719.06 million rupees Open interest* : 2,070,325 Total Traded Quantity : 1,109,040 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 79.2225 79.3000 79.0500 79.0875 30170 2272.37 28699 4454 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.6600 79.7800 79.5625 79.5775 15565 125.88 1580 225 EURINR 26-Nov-14 80.1000 80.2500 80.1000 80.1000 476 1.12 14 4 EURINR 27-May-15 85.3500 86.3500 85.3500 86.3500 30 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.4700 99.8825 99.3850 99.6050 22134 3324.24 33371 6741 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.0000 100.4600 100.0000 100.2175 18669 188.61 1882 547 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 100.6475 101.0000 100.6475 100.7000 657 20.45 203 26 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.0000 101.5000 100.8200 101.4500 212 3.24 32 14 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 101.6000 101.9000 101.6000 101.9000 15 0.41 4 4 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 102.0000 102.5000 102.0000 102.5000 6 0.31 3 3 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 57.1275 57.1275 56.8850 56.9400 9825 658.43 11553 2259 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 57.4125 57.4500 57.2925 57.3250 990 38.64 673 131 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.6000 57.6000 57.6000 57.6000 21 0.12 2 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.1375 61.1950 61.0250 61.0600 902079 54700.54 895121 37453 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.5575 61.5800 61.4375 61.4675 721736 6126.91 99600 4354 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.8850 61.9425 61.8000 61.8400 137004 1185.82 19161 713 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3075 62.3400 62.2000 62.2350 84932 734.74 11796 305 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.6500 62.7100 62.5725 62.6000 22260 192.80 3076 109 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.0550 63.0650 62.9800 62.9800 16373 82.95 1316 36 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.3200 63.3825 63.3000 63.3400 6427 23.56 372 13 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9700 63.9700 63.9650 63.9650 18379 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.5000 64.5000 64.4200 64.4350 50243 3.41 53 4 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.8400 64.8400 64.7500 64.7500 3909 2.33 36 5 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.1925 65.2600 65.1300 65.1475 8213 31.89 489 34 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)