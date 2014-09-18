Sep 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 105,158.73 million rupees Open interest* : 2,142,684 Total Traded Quantity : 1,677,362 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.8800 78.8900 78.4950 78.5225 33088 3417.51 43434 6065 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.2950 79.3650 79.0125 79.0325 18559 427.00 5394 645 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.6800 79.7000 79.5500 79.5500 533 7.81 98 6 EURINR 29-Dec-14 80.3525 80.3525 80.3000 80.3000 81 0.48 6 5 EURINR 27-May-15 84.8000 84.8000 82.0400 82.0400 30 1.26 15 4 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.4925 99.8550 99.3900 99.6075 20250 4053.76 40708 9041 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.1400 100.4375 100.0000 100.1800 19822 553.65 5526 951 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 100.7500 101.0000 100.5850 100.7900 657 3.22 32 13 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.4000 101.5000 100.8025 101.1500 212 1.11 11 7 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 102.0000 16 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 25-Feb-15 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 102.5000 7 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 56.4800 56.4850 56.0900 56.1325 11484 969.87 17235 3204 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.9500 56.9500 56.4700 56.4975 1144 61.09 1078 315 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 57.3775 57.3775 57.3775 57.3775 21 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.3100 61.3150 60.9300 60.9650 927899 82894.64 1356670 50285 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.6100 61.7200 61.3350 61.3750 739504 9623.92 156539 8617 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.9500 62.0800 61.7150 61.7350 151725 2224.45 35957 1347 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.3575 62.4675 62.1125 62.1375 87864 429.65 6897 294 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.7000 62.8200 62.4800 62.4975 23604 252.49 4031 146 USDINR 25-Feb-15 63.1650 63.1650 62.8425 62.8475 16819 97.28 1545 70 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.4900 63.5500 63.2000 63.2100 7341 100.77 1591 49 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.8175 63.8900 63.6200 63.6200 1235 1.40 22 4 USDINR 27-May-15 64.1275 64.1275 63.8800 63.8800 18381 0.32 5 4 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.4700 64.5475 64.4000 64.4000 50242 1.74 27 3 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.7825 64.7825 64.7825 64.7825 3910 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.2500 65.3550 65.0250 65.0275 8256 34.98 537 38 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)