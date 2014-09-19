Sep 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 94,502.56 million rupees Open interest* : 2,281,073 Total Traded Quantity : 1,477,466 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.5675 78.7400 78.3150 78.3750 28051 2777.67 35372 4794 EURINR 29-Oct-14 79.1250 79.2350 78.8050 78.9125 19052 375.17 4746 493 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.5125 79.5150 79.5125 79.5150 532 0.16 2 2 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 100.3500 100.9700 99.6125 99.7350 21394 7264.78 72579 13811 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 101.0700 101.1425 100.2075 100.3200 24929 2378.57 23632 3231 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.6500 101.7100 100.8000 100.9500 626 20.75 205 63 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 102.0000 102.4750 101.1525 101.4350 228 4.38 43 17 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 101.9975 102.4500 101.8000 102.0000 194 20.13 197 46 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 56.0000 56.0850 55.6825 56.0075 10406 1365.70 24440 3977 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.4500 56.4500 56.0700 56.3800 1391 79.25 1409 332 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 56.2025 56.7975 56.2025 56.7000 16 1.08 19 4 USDINR 26-Sep-14 60.9000 60.9850 60.8150 60.9100 937903 62245.51 1022160 38954 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3025 61.3700 61.2175 61.3100 842858 14618.25 238501 8935 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7000 61.7475 61.5975 61.7025 166436 2165.16 35106 1108 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.0500 62.1650 62.0000 62.1150 98686 964.41 15535 364 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.3975 62.5175 62.3500 62.4800 23776 115.54 1850 84 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.7825 62.8750 62.7500 62.8475 16681 46.98 748 48 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.1000 63.2500 63.1000 63.2000 7142 24.32 385 30 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9000 63.9000 63.9000 63.9000 18381 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.3000 64.4000 64.3000 64.3500 50238 16.41 255 6 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.6700 64.6700 64.6675 64.6675 3907 0.19 3 2 USDINR 27-Aug-15 64.9200 65.0950 64.9050 65.0225 8246 18.07 278 15 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)