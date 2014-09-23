Sep 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 90,444.81 million rupees Open interest* : 2,297,342 Total Traded Quantity : 1,431,530 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-14 78.4025 78.7500 78.2875 78.7075 24051 3010.00 38331 5361 EURINR 29-Oct-14 78.9200 79.2300 78.7700 79.1750 21677 514.55 6510 814 EURINR 26-Nov-14 79.2900 79.7175 79.2900 79.6200 623 7.96 100 15 EURINR 29-Dec-14 80.0000 80.0125 80.0000 80.0125 102 1.76 22 3 EURINR 28-Jan-15 80.4500 80.7000 80.4500 80.7000 280 0.89 11 3 EURINR 25-Feb-15 80.9500 80.9500 80.9500 80.9500 10 0.16 2 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-14 99.8200 100.2500 99.4850 100.0450 19207 4256.23 42611 7297 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 100.4000 100.7000 100.0900 100.6225 29578 1606.02 15979 2181 GBPINR 26-Nov-14 101.0000 101.2025 100.8000 101.2025 666 5.96 59 35 GBPINR 29-Dec-14 101.4675 101.7000 101.3500 101.6000 229 1.02 10 7 GBPINR 28-Jan-15 102.0800 102.1300 102.0800 102.1300 201 0.71 7 3 JPYINR 26-Sep-14 56.0700 56.4000 56.0700 56.2850 10380 949.56 16879 3046 JPYINR 29-Oct-14 56.4700 56.7700 56.4500 56.6725 2334 107.19 1893 399 JPYINR 26-Nov-14 56.7500 56.7500 56.7500 56.7500 19 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 61.0025 61.0800 60.9375 61.0300 806783 65191.27 1068719 33916 USDINR 29-Oct-14 61.3900 61.4725 61.3325 61.4200 960175 11826.39 192632 9673 USDINR 26-Nov-14 61.7925 61.8525 61.7175 61.8050 177115 1427.56 23103 922 USDINR 29-Dec-14 62.1500 62.2700 62.1325 62.2225 111739 1198.69 19263 499 USDINR 28-Jan-15 62.5125 62.6325 62.5025 62.5950 25047 200.77 3209 116 USDINR 25-Feb-15 62.8800 62.9925 62.8650 62.9400 17549 108.85 1730 74 USDINR 27-Mar-15 63.2500 63.3400 63.2225 63.2725 7388 22.08 349 19 USDINR 28-Apr-15 63.5600 63.6675 63.5600 63.6675 1443 0.38 6 2 USDINR 27-May-15 63.9400 64.0025 63.9400 64.0025 18376 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Jun-15 64.4300 64.4300 64.3500 64.3850 50238 0.19 3 3 USDINR 29-Jul-15 64.5225 64.6750 64.5225 64.6750 3911 1.29 20 3 USDINR 27-Aug-15 65.0425 65.1300 65.0425 65.1150 8221 5.14 79 8 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)